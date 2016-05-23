ECG Systems Market - Current Market And Future Players By Transparecy Market Research

Global ECG Systems Market: Description

Electrocardiography (ECG) is a way of measuring the electrical activity of the heart. During each heartbeat, cardiac muscles undergo depolarization, creating a small electrical charge. This charge, the frequency and magnitude of which serves as a sign of heart health, is detected via electrodes on the chest and limbs. ECG systems allow cardiologists to diagnose several cardiac conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital cardiac problems, and poor blood supply. The ease of conducting an ECG test has led to it becoming widely used for primary cardiologic diagnosis.

Global ECG Systems Market: Drivers

The primary driver for the global ECG systems market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing acceptance of the Western lifestyle in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America has led to an increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Cardiac diseases are already among the deadliest groups of diseases across the world and are expected to increase in morbidity in the coming years due to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle of the modern populace. This will likely propel the global ECG systems market at a brisk pace.

Steady technological innovation in medical devices, required to iron out the tiniest of flaws and make vital medical devices as precise as possible, has led to the development of advanced ECG systems that monitor cardiac activity with a high degree of precision. This has made diagnosis through ECG systems increasingly reliable, consequently increasing patient confidence and thus driving the global ECG systems market.

Several governments across the world have been proactive in establishing advanced, modernized health-care networks. This has led to steady government support for the development of disease monitoring devices that can provide accurate diagnoses and thus help reduce the incidence of diseases. This has worked in favor of the global ECG systems market in the past few years and is expected to remain an influential factor in the coming years.

Global ECG Systems Market: Restraints and Opportunities

On the flip side, the instability of economic conditions in many parts of the world and the lack of promising reimbursement policies are the major restraints on the global ECG systems market. The ECG systems market has also suffered from saturation in developed economies, where healthcare networks have already reached a high level of sophistication. However, the rising demand for ECG systems from emerging countries will help market players overcome this concern.

The ECG systems market remains highly competitive at present, with many companies able to offer devices at similar levels of technological sophistication. Collaboration for R&D as well as other parts of the product lifecycle has thus emerged as a major opportunity for players in the global ECG systems market. Collaboration will help players improve their R&D channels, while M&As will also allow multinational players to expand their geographical reach. Major players in the global ECG systems market include Royal Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corp., Welch Allyn, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic.

Global ECG Systems Market: Regional Dynamics

The global ECG systems market was dominated by North America in 2015. The high prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity is a major factor responsible for the dominance of North America in the global ECG systems market. The increasing aging population, which is more prone to cardiac trouble than younger demographics, is another key factor expected to shape the trajectory of the ECG systems market in the region. The Europe market for ECG systems took up the second-largest share in the global market.

The future of the global ECG systems market, though, is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, with the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and increasing government support in APAC countries expected to help the regional market post strong figures in the coming years.

