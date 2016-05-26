Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market To Expand At 7.50% CAGR From 2015 To 2023 Owing To Demand From Pharmaceuticals Industry

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. As per the report, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is expected to progress from US$7.80 bn in 2014 to US$15 bn by 2023. The report, titled 'Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023,' states that the global market is expected to expand at a 7.50% CAGR from 2015 to 2023 owing to increasing application of chromatography procedures in life science research and pharmaceutical industries.

Chromatography is one of the most extensively used methods for the separation of mixtures. Chromatography consumables and accessories comprise instruments and lab equipment. Technical advancements in analytical technology have enhanced the accuracy of chromatography techniques. The increasing demand the higher purity and quality of numerous chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients is expected to support the growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market in the near future. The constantly increasing availability of chromatography techniques across various industries is further expected to assist the market's growth.

Over the past few years, there has been an increasing use of chromatography accessories and consumables in industries such as life science research, food and agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The rising awareness of the many benefits of using chromatography accessories and consumables is also anticipated to propel the global market. The decreased credit ratings of a few developed nations and economic slowdown are two key factors expected to restrict the growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market in the near future. However, the improving infrastructure of emerging economies is expected to propel the global chromatography accessories and consumables market in the years to come.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented on the basis of geography, end user, and product type. Based on product type, the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables is classified into columns and column accessories, chromatography filters, solvents, buffers and absorbents, chromatography media/resins, detectors and accessories, and other accessories. Currently, the solvents, buffers, and absorbents segment leads the global chromatography accessories and consumables market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future.

By geography, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2014, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market was dominated by North America, accounting for a share of 40.2%. The rise of application areas including medicine, cosmetics, and forensics is expected to propel the North America chromatography accessories and consumables market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., Phenomenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pall Corporation, EMD Millipore, Shimadzu Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation are some of the key organizations operating in the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables.

