Transdermal Skin Patches Market To Surge Owing To Inefficiency Of Traditional Medication

Transdermal patches are pharmaceutical preparations that contain active substances. These patches apply the diffusion mechanism and are effectively used for hormonal and cardiac disorders. Transdermal skin patches are a new trend in the global skincare market. Skin gels and patches are among the modern methods used for treating many ailments. As per new research from Transparency Market Research, the global transdermal skin patches market is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the period from 2013 to 2019.

The report, titled 'Transdermal Skin Patches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,' states that the market will benefit from the rising use of transdermal skin patches as a supplement to traditional care methods. The rising number of skin diseases is also expected to propel the demand for transdermal skin patches. Transdermal skin patches deliver treatment in a non-invasive way and offer many benefits. Patches deliver medicines to the body gradually yet constantly. Skin patches are painless and bypass the acidic environment present inside the digestive system.

The first skin treatment patch, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1979, was used for curing motion sickness. Since then, there have been many patches introduced in the global market to treat various diseases including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's. With advancements in the medical devices sector, leading players have introduced many transdermal skin patches to cure skin issues.

Transdermal skin patches comprise an inner covering and an outer covering. The inner covering contains active drugs that are delivered to cure the affected area. Transdermal gels are commonly used for treating various skin diseases as they are effective and offer quick relief. Dermal patches replace traditional oral medications in many gastric conditions including vomiting and diarrhea. Dermal patches minimize the inconvenience caused by parenteral therapies.

For a detailed analysis, the report's authors have regionally divided the global transdermal skin patches market into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Presently, companies such as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva, Accrux Ltd., 3M Pharmaceuticals, and Access Pharmaceuticals are playing a dominant role in the global transdermal skin patches market.

Considering the growing limitations of traditional care methods to treat specific skin problems, leading players are concentrating on introducing new dermal skin patches in the global market. Analysts predict that mergers and partnerships between new entrants and leading manufacturers will create new growth opportunities in the global transdermal skin patches market.

