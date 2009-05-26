Reload on Gold stocks on any pullback

Inflation is coming.

Market uncertainty will continue even though the bullish trend is still intact.

I would take any pullback in Gold prices to reload on Gold stocks. Today morning I added yet another Gold stock to my portfolio. Kinross Gold Corporation - KGC. Heavy options action indicates that this stock is headed higher. I was able to buy at an attractive price when Gold pulled back today AM but even now I believe it is a good buy.

Gold and Silver stocks I like including speculative plays are:

ABX, AEM, EGO, GDX (this is an ETF for Gold mining stocks), GG, GSS, HL, KGC, LIHR, NEM, NG, NXG, PAAS, XRA