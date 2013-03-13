Former LPL/Merrill Broker Greg Campbell Sued By Missouri Securities Regulators

Rex Securities Law is investigating Greg John Campbell, a broker who formerly worked for LPL Financial in Creve Coeur, MO. , and prior to that, Merrill Lynch in Clayton, MO.

Missouri Securities Regulators recently filed a Cease and Desist action against Campbell alleging that:

he opened accounts for clients without authorization

used forged signatures to open the accounts

used unauthorized client addresses in account documents

lied to a client that errors in his account had been corrected

lied to a client that an unauthorized account had been closed

provided false account statements to a client

transferred funds from client accounts without permission

used client funds for his own benefit

In November 2012, LPL settled a customer arbitration for $172,460. That customer alleged Campbell had transferred funds without authority between September 2012 and October 2012, that an unauthorized account was established and an unauthorized address was used on his account.

In December Merrill Lynch settled a customer arbitration for $319,913. That customer alleged that Campbell had misappropriated funds from his account from October 2010 to October 2011.

See this for information on how to access Campbell's entire disclosure report on the FINRA BrokerCheck website.

If you know anything that can be of assistance in this investigation, we would appreciate hearing from you. If you have questions about losses in your brokerage account, contact us for a no charge consultation.

Nationwide representation.

Rex Securities Law

561 391 1900

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.