Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Dear Gold Bulls, The U.S. Is Still Mid-Cycle

|Includes: Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX), FCX, GDX, GDXJ, GG, GLD, RGLD, SLV, WPM
Summary

Gold and inflation hedge assets outperform in the late stages of the economic and business cycle.

Total private sector credit growth signals a still mid-cycle U.S. economy.

Rising real rates will preempt inflation above target rate, pushing gold prices lower near term.

Does this chart look late cycle to you? The U.S. economy is still firmly mid-cycle as shown by percent change in total credit to private sector. Every pre-recession peak was in the 8% to 14%. U.S. private sector credit is growing at around 4%, and the outlook for continued long-run credit expansion is positive given declining household debt to income/GDP ratios and high household net worth levels in the United States. There is little need to hedge inflation right now, especially given risks in the Chinese financial system and with the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. 

Disclosure: I am/we are short GG, ABX, WPM, RGLD, FCX.