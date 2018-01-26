The efficient market hypothesis does not fit the facts, and it is also questionable on theoretical grounds: the illusion that the markets are always right is created by the reflexive interaction between the participating and cognitive functions. - The Father of Currency Trading (and the value investor) George Soros.

In the past 52-week, the shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), the top gene therapy innovator, is trading nearly flat while other bioscience innovators moved robustly northbound. This temporary pessimism is stemmed from what is seemingly subpar data reported at the 59th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (“ASH”). Coming back from this difficulty, Spark made history with its leading gene therapy, voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (“Luxturna”), as the firm announced on Dec. 19, 2017, that the US FDA approved Luxturna as a one-time treatment for patients suffering from a progressive blindness (due to the biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy).

Figure 1: Spark Therapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Following the FDA’s favorable decision, Spark’s shares shifted course as it is trading upward. Since we recommended the stock to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing, it has gained $4.61 to exchange hands at $57.33 (for +8% overall profits). While this isn’t comparable to Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR) that earned over 310% for the IBI Long-Term portfolio, the recent run-up can be the spark to catalyze substantial upsides this year. That aside, more positive news came to shareholders and patients (on Jan. 24) - the firm announced that it entered into the ex-US territories development and commercialization partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for Luxturna. In this report, we’ll explore the ramifications of the said deal (as well as what it foretells for other likely M&As going forward).

Fundamental Analysis

As alluded, it is stellar news (for both shareholders and patients) that Spark partnered up with Novartis to further develop and commercialize Luxturna for ex-US territories. Under the aforesaid agreement, Spark is responsible for obtaining the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") approval, as well as for manufacturing and supplying Luxturna to Novartis. Accordingly, Spark to receive $105M upfront (and is eligible to earn up to $65M in milestones payments). Additionally, Novartis to deliver a royalty fee on net sales outside the USA. In all, this should increase the intrinsic value of Spark by 100%. And, we expect further upsides from this stellar grower.