Not so very long ago it seems that outstanding technical ability was vital only to a few highly scientifically oriented industries such as electronics, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturing. As these have grown, their ever-widening technologies have so penetrated virtually all lines of manufacturing and nearly all the service industries that today to have outstanding research and technical talent is nearly as important for … as it is for what was once considered the exotic scientific industries that maintained large research staffs. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Despite the tumultuous trading early this week (with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEX:DJI) to tumble over 1000 points in a single day), many investors believe there might be an oncoming recession. Coupled with the fact that it's been nearly a decade since our last recession (while on average a recession is bound to happen once every 5-year), we do not deny the possibility of a bear market to come in a year or two. Be that as it may, the practice of market-timing is quite a low yield and unfruitful. Hence, we simply recommended investors to sell some shares in taking profits. Of note, you should only sell up to 50% of your shares while keeping the rest for further upsides. The cash gained can then be used as a portfolio reserve for the purchasing of shares at significant discounts during a recession (in which bargains are found in great numbers). Again, we're not timing a recession: we're simply devised a portfolio strategy to take full advantage of a recession when it comes. That way, we'll profit in both bulls and bear markets. Notably, those who have yet to acquire our stocks can still build shares at this point. Whether it's the bull as in the bear market, we're still seeking for alpha investments.

M&A Analysis

Accordingly, one of the opportunistic investments is a company that has the high likelihood of being acquired in a merger & acquisition (“M&A”). Over the years, a good number of firms under our coverage got acquired (and rewarded investors with substantial gains). Our main objective is to focus on covering firms that are leaders in their various markets, the cream of the crops bioscience. That way, it increases the chances of our stocks to either grow robustly over the years or get acquired.

In our M&A study, we follow certain criteria that enabled us to forecast an incoming M&A. One, there has to be a synergy to the pipeline. Two, the acquirer usually seeks for aggressive growth (to fill the declining sales of a flagship product). Three, acquisition prospects tend to have at least one approved molecule with significant market potential. Four, the offering price tend to be at least over 50% relative to the market value of the stocks. Notably, the criteria provide a rough guidance. If all criteria are present, there is a higher chance of a buyout to occur. As alluded, not all requirements are needed for an acquisition.

Top Candidate

In the Integrated BioSci Alpha Intelligence on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), bioscience at the forefront of the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to service various niches, we elucidated the ramifications of the recent earnings report and the investing thesis on the company. Faced with the declining sales for its flagship Hepatitis C products (Sovaldi/Harvoni) over the past few years, the firm has been pushing for various growth strategies. One is via the in-house growth by ways of the pipeline development to service the HIV/HBV as well as the lucrative nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) markets. The other strategy is by M&A of promising molecules to add further depth and synergy to the pipeline.

Back on Aug. 28, 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) for $11.9B - to take ownership of the powerful chimeric antigen receptor/T-cells receptor (“CAR-T”) platform. While the buyout can pricey, there is substantial unlocked value in the aforesaid deal (as there are numerous cancer indications that are being under investigations, of which most are highly likely to post robust clinical outcomes and to gain regulatory approvals). Subsequent to the deal, the US FDA approved the second CAR-T, axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Interestingly, the aforesaid breakthrough has a significance of similar magnitude as the introduction of chemotherapy more than half-a-century prior. That’s not all. The Gilead's management that is “fortunate because they are capable” are pushing for further growth by potentially bringing in what is probably the next stellar medical through (i.e. gene-editing). In the SA article by News Editor Douglas Waterhouse, the esteemed author noted (the Bloomberg interview),

Responding to a question about the company's activities in solid tumor cell therapy, Bischofberger said, ‘I don't think we have everything that we need … One thing missing is gene editing, but we're talking to companies and we will do more collaborative deals in that space.’ CEO John Milligan added that gene editing plays into the company's CAR-T plans.

Final Remarks

The above statement illustrated that there is a favorable chance that Gilead is sizing up the leading gene-editing innovators: Crispr Therapeutics(NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), and Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). Of the three firms, we've thoroughly investigated the fundamentals of Crispr (and concluded that there are over 70% chances that CTX-001 will post positive data for beta thalassemia to capture this untapped market). Moreover, we're confident in the safety and efficacy of their lead molecule in specific (and gene-editing platform in general).