Elucidating The Positive Outcomes Of The Phase 2 Trial For Familial Hypercholesterolemia Of Madrigal
Summary
- Phase 2 trial that studied MGL-3196 in familial hypercholesterolemia met its primary outcome.
- Secondary endpoints were also achieved with high statistical significance.
There is more to learn from Texas Instrument and Central California Electronics situations. When I originally acquire these Texas Instrument shares in the summer of 1995, they were bought for the longest type of long-range investment. It seemed to me the company fully warranted this degree of confidence. About a year later, the stock had doubled. With one exception, the various owners of the funds I managed, familiar as they were in my method of operations, showed no more interest in taking a profit than I did. However, at that time I had one relativity new account owned by people who, in their own business, were used to building up inventory when markets were below and cutting it back sharply when they were high. Now that Texas Instruments had doubled, they brought strong pressure to sell, which for a time I were able to resist. When the stock rose an additional 25% to give them a profit of 125% of their cost, the pressure to sell became even stronger. They explained, ‘We agree with you. We like the company, but we can always buy it back at a better price on a decline.’ I finally compromised with them by persuading them to keep a part of their holding and sell the rest. Yet when the big drop occurred several years later and the shares fell 80% from their peak, this new bottom was still almost 40% higher than the price at which this particular holder was too eager to sell. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)
Despite the announcement of the positive data for its phase 2 trial which studied MGL-3196 - as a potential treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (“HeFH”) - the shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) traded southbound. Notably, the stock tumbled over $14.46 (-9.9%) to close the Feb. 8 session at $131.53. Today, it shed another 3.42%. Be that as it may, the Conshohocken, PA based-firm that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of specialty therapeutics, nearly doubled its share price following the robust results posted for its phase 2 study - a trial that investigated the aforesaid lead molecule as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”). And, the momentum of the aforesaid event helped to deliver over 54% for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”). Of note, it is most likely that the bearish trading is due to the pessimism pervasive in the overall market rather than any fundamental weakness in the said firm. In this report, we’ll elucidate the significant findings of the HeFH trial (and to reaffirm the investment thesis of Madrigal for the long-haul regardless of any short-term volatility).
Figure 1: Madrigal stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
As the merger between a private company and Synta Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal is focusing on the development and launch of medicine to service the NASH as well as the heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (“HeFH”) markets. As alluded, the company recently posted stellar interim data for the phase 2 study, which investigated the potential use of lead molecule MGL (a truly beta selective thyroid hormone receptor agonist) a treatment for NASH. Currently running, the aforesaid study will be completed in March this year. Thereafter, patients will undergo a liver biopsy to confirm the preliminary results.
While the NASH franchise is most likely to have the robust data outcomes, the HeFH segment is also showing promising results. As a cardiometabolic disorder, HeFH is the most common autosomal dominant genetic disease (characterized by an extremely elevated level of the bad cholesterol “LDL-C” that puts the patients at risk for early onset heart disease).
Accordingly, of the 116 patients who were randomized in the 2:1 ratio (to receive either MGL-3196 or a placebo), 75% were taking a high-intensity statin and about 2/3 of the patients were on ezetimibe. As we prognosticated, the study met its primary outcome with flying colors: patients on the MGL-3196 regular and optimized dose showed statistically significant reductions of 18.8% and 21%, respectively. Moreover, the secondary endpoints were also robust. There was high significance in the lowering of ApoB, triglyceride (25-31%), ApoCIII/Lp(A) (25-40%). Furthermore, the company intends to publish the complete results in a future medical conference. Re safety, the aforesaid drug was well tolerated with minimal side effects.
Final Remarks
Despite the robust data for MGL-3196, a comprehensive analysis of market shares and competitors also revealed other interesting insights. In the Integrated BioSci Research available exclusive to subscribers, we provided specific strategies and recommendation for investors regarding Madrigal (and we took a deep-dive into this thesis to include other areas such as market and competitor analysis, as alluded).
