There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

In the past 52-week, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) - a bioscience focusing on the controlling of gene expression to manage various diseases like cancer - traded $1.27 (-11%) lower at $9.63. After a robust run-up in H1 2017, the stock has been trending down over 50% from its peak. There is seemingly no organic cause to the share price depreciation. It is most likely that market inefficiency is enabling the aforesaid company to be on sales. At Integrated BioSci Investing, we have much success in finding market inefficiency. By figuring out this mismatch in a firm’s true value and its market price, we’ve delivered our subscribers roughly 300% in the case of another oncology-focused firm, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). In this research, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of Syros (and to provide specific recommendations on this promising firm).

Figure 1: Syros Pharmaceuticals stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

About The Company

We recently featured Syros in the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report. Notably, the robust insider acquisition prompted us to assess further into the aforesaid company. Based in Cambridge, MA, Syros is focusing on the development and commercialization of gene controlling therapeutics to service immuno-oncology conditions and genetic diseases (as shown in figure 2).

Re the pipeline, it is highly enriched to give more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. The underlying science of various molecules is the control of genes expression to manage different diseases like cancers. What is unique is that Syros is focusing on less focused regions of the human genetic material (the DNA) to search for potential disease markers. And, it is not far from the truth that genetic variations in various diseases (as well as in particular patient groups) can be leveraged for therapeutic management. In looking at the pipeline, SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is a retinoic acid receptor alpha (“RARa”) agonist, which activates the transcriptional factor of RARa. Moreover, SY-1365 is an inhibitor of a cell cycle regulator (cyclin-dependent kinase 7, i.e. CDK7 inhibitor).

According to the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” As depicted in table 1, Director Srinivas Akkaraju executed two transactions (back on Dec. 15, 2017) and another one (on Feb. 2 this year) for roughly $3M total. On the former date, Chief Business Officer (Jeremy Springhorn) also acquired 15,000 shares for $136K.

Final Remarks

The combinations of insider purchase and a strong pipeline warrant a small pilot position in Syros. Ultimately, whether the company will perform in the long-term depends on its data outcomes of its various trials, which we elucidated in much greater details in the Ingrated BioSci Research for subscribers. We also provide specific strategies that take into account the potential bear market.