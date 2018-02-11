Is Syros A Potential Multibagger Investment For The Long Haul?
Integrated biosci research, consultant
Contributor Since 2013
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Summary
- An enriched pipeline of molecules to potentially service immuno-oncology indications.
- Substantial insider purchases signaled their strong conviction in the firm’s prospects.
- This is an abbreviated version of the in-depth Integrated BioSci Research available in advance to our marketplace subscribers.
There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)
In the past 52-week, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) - a bioscience focusing on the controlling of gene expression to manage various diseases like cancer - traded $1.27 (-11%) lower at $9.63. After a robust run-up in H1 2017, the stock has been trending down over 50% from its peak. There is seemingly no organic cause to the share price depreciation. It is most likely that market inefficiency is enabling the aforesaid company to be on sales. At Integrated BioSci Investing, we have much success in finding market inefficiency. By figuring out this mismatch in a firm’s true value and its market price, we’ve delivered our subscribers roughly 300% in the case of another oncology-focused firm, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). In this research, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of Syros (and to provide specific recommendations on this promising firm).
Figure 1: Syros Pharmaceuticals stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
About The Company
We recently featured Syros in the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report. Notably, the robust insider acquisition prompted us to assess further into the aforesaid company. Based in Cambridge, MA, Syros is focusing on the development and commercialization of gene controlling therapeutics to service immuno-oncology conditions and genetic diseases (as shown in figure 2).
Re the pipeline, it is highly enriched to give more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. The underlying science of various molecules is the control of genes expression to manage different diseases like cancers. What is unique is that Syros is focusing on less focused regions of the human genetic material (the DNA) to search for potential disease markers. And, it is not far from the truth that genetic variations in various diseases (as well as in particular patient groups) can be leveraged for therapeutic management. In looking at the pipeline, SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is a retinoic acid receptor alpha (“RARa”) agonist, which activates the transcriptional factor of RARa. Moreover, SY-1365 is an inhibitor of a cell cycle regulator (cyclin-dependent kinase 7, i.e. CDK7 inhibitor).
According to the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” As depicted in table 1, Director Srinivas Akkaraju executed two transactions (back on Dec. 15, 2017) and another one (on Feb. 2 this year) for roughly $3M total. On the former date, Chief Business Officer (Jeremy Springhorn) also acquired 15,000 shares for $136K.
Final Remarks
The combinations of insider purchase and a strong pipeline warrant a small pilot position in Syros. Ultimately, whether the company will perform in the long-term depends on its data outcomes of its various trials, which we elucidated in much greater details in the Ingrated BioSci Research for subscribers. We also provide specific strategies that take into account the potential bear market.
Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 297% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 163% gains; Kite Pharma netted 83%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +197%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) gained plus 78%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 47% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.
Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button. Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.