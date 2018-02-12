It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

Back on Feb. 8, 2018, we featured Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), a leading gene-editing innovator to service cancers and rare genetic diseases, in the Integrated BioSci Merger and Acquisition (“M&A”) report. As follows, we noted that a stellar growth company, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), is facing the declining sales for its flagship Hepatitis C products (Sovaldi and Harvoni). Consequently, Gilead has been executing both in-house growths via organic pipeline expansion as well as growth via M&A of invaluable assets. Notably, the Gilead management that is “fortunate because they are capable” to push further growth by potentially acquiring the next likely breakthrough (gene-editing). Despite other highly promising candidates (as readers pointed out), Crispr ranks top in our M&A list. In the midst of what is seemingly a potential buyout, the company announced on Feb. 8 that Bill Lundberg, M.D., recently stepped down as Chief Scientific Officer to serve as Senior Advisor while the high profile Dr. Tony Ho will take his post.

Figure 1: Crispr Therapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

The Basel, Switzerland-based bioscience, Crispr Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation and development of gene-editing technology coined CRISPR/Cas9 and specialized CAR-Ts for the treatment of a vast number of genetic diseases and cancers. While other molecules can deliver robust clinical outcomes, we are most interested in the substantial prospects of the lead gene therapeutic (CTX-001). Of note, Crispr already secured the partnership with the cutting-edge firm, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) for the mentioned molecule. In spite of the controversy regarding the patent for CRISPR/Cas9, it is most likely that Crispr and its $38B partner (Vertex) will be able to defend their intellectual property.

It is not unusual to witness a young bioscience to undergo a management streamlining process to support upcoming growth. Back on Jan 03, 2018, we stated that the former CEO/Founder Rodger Novak, M.D., moved to a higher responsibility position as Chairman of the Board. Per our prior research,

The recent appointment of Dr. Novak into the role as the Chairman of the Board will help to ensure that CTX-001, as well as other molecules, will be advanced accordingly. Serving as the member of the board of Casebia Therapeutics - the 50/50 joint venture between Crispr and Bayers AG (FRA:OTCPK:BAYN) - Novak will work closely with CEO Sam Kulkarni to lead Crispr. As follows, we believe that the said development will add further value to the firm for several reasons. First, Novak co-founded Crispr; hence, he knows the ins-and-outs of the company best to make prudent corporate decisions. Second, Novak was a university professor with the entrepreneur prowess: his business acumen can give the company an edge in pushing for practical and substantial revenues-generating molecules. Executives without the entrepreneur pragmatism are unlikely to innovate blockbusters. It takes both market practicality and sound science for the development of a molecule that delivers robust value for both shareholders and patients. Third, the transition was seemingly smooth to prevent any unnecessary headaches for the company.

In addition, it is not far from the truth that the recent transition of Dr. Lundberg into the role as Senior Advisor (to enable the illustrious John Hopkins University Professor Dr. Tony Ho (who is a highly successful innovator) into the Chief Scientific Officer position is a prudent decision). With an impressive track record of performance, Ho is widely published in several fields with over 80 papers and co-invented seven patents (and is serving as the Associate Professor of Neurology at U-Penn and John Hopkins). Interestingly, Lundberg is also a high profile executive with the much accomplishments in the bioscience field; nevertheless, Ho has the edge in innovation with the impressive seven patents (and led many successful executive positions at key bioscience firms).

Final Remarks

It’s likely that Crispr Therapeutics wants to have the complementary skills set of Founder/Chairman, Novak. And, Ho best fits the bill for he is the unique mixes of superb skills in innovation, academic, leadership, and entrepreneurship. He basically has an integrated skill set (to ensure that the gene-editing innovation of Crispr will be successful from bench research to commercialization). While some can view the transition of Dr. Lundberg as disruptive, the other scenario is more of a management streamlining as we elucidated. Our investing thesis in Crispr is primarily based on the data analysis (that CTX-001 has a highly favorable chance of posting positive outcomes for at least beta thalassemia). Moreover, we speculated that the company is one of the, if not the, leading candidates to be acquired by Gilead. Whether it'll get bought out, it is most certain that Crispr is a prudent stock to hold through at least the next bull market. Of note, the aforesaid company is just one among several stellar firms that are likely to get acquired this year. In the prior research published exclusive for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing, we elucidated certain characteristics that enticed a bioscience for an acquisition.