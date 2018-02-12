Is There Something Else Behind The Potential Gilead Acquisition?
Integrated biosci research, consultant
Contributor Since 2013
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Summary
- Gilead Sciences recently disclosed that the company is in discussion to potentially acquire a gene-editing company.
- Bill Lundberg, M.D., recently stepped down as Chief Scientific Officer to serve as Senior Advisor.
- This is an abbreviated version of the in-depth Integrated BioSci Research available in advance to our marketplace subscribers.
It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)
Back on Feb. 8, 2018, we featured Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), a leading gene-editing innovator to service cancers and rare genetic diseases, in the Integrated BioSci Merger and Acquisition (“M&A”) report. As follows, we noted that a stellar growth company, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), is facing the declining sales for its flagship Hepatitis C products (Sovaldi and Harvoni). Consequently, Gilead has been executing both in-house growths via organic pipeline expansion as well as growth via M&A of invaluable assets. Notably, the Gilead management that is “fortunate because they are capable” to push further growth by potentially acquiring the next likely breakthrough (gene-editing). Despite other highly promising candidates (as readers pointed out), Crispr ranks top in our M&A list. In the midst of what is seemingly a potential buyout, the company announced on Feb. 8 that Bill Lundberg, M.D., recently stepped down as Chief Scientific Officer to serve as Senior Advisor while the high profile Dr. Tony Ho will take his post.
Figure 1: Crispr Therapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
The Basel, Switzerland-based bioscience, Crispr Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation and development of gene-editing technology coined CRISPR/Cas9 and specialized CAR-Ts for the treatment of a vast number of genetic diseases and cancers. While other molecules can deliver robust clinical outcomes, we are most interested in the substantial prospects of the lead gene therapeutic (CTX-001). Of note, Crispr already secured the partnership with the cutting-edge firm, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) for the mentioned molecule. In spite of the controversy regarding the patent for CRISPR/Cas9, it is most likely that Crispr and its $38B partner (Vertex) will be able to defend their intellectual property.
It is not unusual to witness a young bioscience to undergo a management streamlining process to support upcoming growth. Back on Jan 03, 2018, we stated that the former CEO/Founder Rodger Novak, M.D., moved to a higher responsibility position as Chairman of the Board. Per our prior research,
The recent appointment of Dr. Novak into the role as the Chairman of the Board will help to ensure that CTX-001, as well as other molecules, will be advanced accordingly. Serving as the member of the board of Casebia Therapeutics - the 50/50 joint venture between Crispr and Bayers AG (FRA:OTCPK:BAYN) - Novak will work closely with CEO Sam Kulkarni to lead Crispr. As follows, we believe that the said development will add further value to the firm for several reasons. First, Novak co-founded Crispr; hence, he knows the ins-and-outs of the company best to make prudent corporate decisions. Second, Novak was a university professor with the entrepreneur prowess: his business acumen can give the company an edge in pushing for practical and substantial revenues-generating molecules. Executives without the entrepreneur pragmatism are unlikely to innovate blockbusters. It takes both market practicality and sound science for the development of a molecule that delivers robust value for both shareholders and patients. Third, the transition was seemingly smooth to prevent any unnecessary headaches for the company.
In addition, it is not far from the truth that the recent transition of Dr. Lundberg into the role as Senior Advisor (to enable the illustrious John Hopkins University Professor Dr. Tony Ho (who is a highly successful innovator) into the Chief Scientific Officer position is a prudent decision). With an impressive track record of performance, Ho is widely published in several fields with over 80 papers and co-invented seven patents (and is serving as the Associate Professor of Neurology at U-Penn and John Hopkins). Interestingly, Lundberg is also a high profile executive with the much accomplishments in the bioscience field; nevertheless, Ho has the edge in innovation with the impressive seven patents (and led many successful executive positions at key bioscience firms).
Final Remarks
It’s likely that Crispr Therapeutics wants to have the complementary skills set of Founder/Chairman, Novak. And, Ho best fits the bill for he is the unique mixes of superb skills in innovation, academic, leadership, and entrepreneurship. He basically has an integrated skill set (to ensure that the gene-editing innovation of Crispr will be successful from bench research to commercialization). While some can view the transition of Dr. Lundberg as disruptive, the other scenario is more of a management streamlining as we elucidated. Our investing thesis in Crispr is primarily based on the data analysis (that CTX-001 has a highly favorable chance of posting positive outcomes for at least beta thalassemia). Moreover, we speculated that the company is one of the, if not the, leading candidates to be acquired by Gilead. Whether it'll get bought out, it is most certain that Crispr is a prudent stock to hold through at least the next bull market. Of note, the aforesaid company is just one among several stellar firms that are likely to get acquired this year. In the prior research published exclusive for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing, we elucidated certain characteristics that enticed a bioscience for an acquisition.
Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 297% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 163% gains; Kite Pharma netted 83%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +197%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) gained plus 78%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 47% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.
Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button. Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.