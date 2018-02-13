What The Positive Pompe Data And The Recent Regulatory Development Entail For Amicus?

We have a choice. We can live in the past and be miserable and unhappy, or we can pick ourselves up and move ahead in life. When we choose to focus forward, we can find the energy and ability to remove any obstacles that may appear to be hindering our smooth progression. If you take stock of yourself and find you may be spending time frequently reliving unhappy experiences of the past, make the decision to rid yourself of the ties that bind you to a former way of life. - The Illustrious Value Investor (Sir John Templeton).

In the past 52-week, the shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) - a biotechnology at the forefront of individualized medicine that is focusing on the development and commercialization of novel chaperone medicines - traded $8.61 (+138%) higher at $14.81 as part of the latest biotech bull run. Since we recommended the stock to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing back on June 27, 2017, it also gained over 52%. The robust share price appreciation is due to the stellar molecule in-development for the Pompe disease franchise (of which we forecasted to post robust clinical outcomes in the foreseeable future). As follows, the company presented additional positive data of the phase 1/2 trial at the 14th Annual WORLDSymposium on Feb. 07, 2018. In this research, we’ll go over the new data and the regulatory development (as well as to reaffirm our bull thesis on Amicus).

Figure 1: Amicus stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

About The Company

The Cranbury, NJ-based bioscience, Amicus Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation of chaperone medicine as individualized treatment (to service rare diseases with correctable mutations). Of notes, Chaperones are proteins that stabilize the folding of other enzymes (to ensure their proper functioning). Therefore, the applications of such molecules can enhance the functional deficiency of enzymes in lysosomal storage diseases (whose genes are not extensively damaged, and thereby correctable with folding therapy. Accordingly, the company is currently brewing an enriched pipeline.

The novel chaperone therapeutic Migalastat (Galafold) is approved in the EU as monotherapy for Fabry. Despite the blockbuster Fabry market, we noted that Galafold’s sales have yet to become robust. This is due to the fact that only approximately 30% of all Fabry patients have the fixable mutations. Be that as it may, there is substantial growth for Galafold in the US market (as an orphan molecule in the States tends to procure a premium pricing): this is to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process. Despite early setbacks in North America, Amicus disclosed (on Feb. 12, 2018) that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (“NDA”) and set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date of Aug. 13 this year.

Due to mutation of a key protein coined acid alpha-glucosidase (that causes either a functional reduction or deficiency, thus leading to glycogen buildup), Pompe disease features a plethora of symptoms like muscle weakness and gait abnormality. Amicus’ lead investigational molecule (ATB200/AT2221) is unique (in that it is the combinations of an ERT and a chaperone). On Feb. 7, 2018, Amicus announced additional positive data for the phase 1/2 (ATB200-02) study for ATB200/AT2221 (which was presented at the WorldSymposium back on Feb. 8. Notably, patients treated with the aforesaid medicine for up to a year demonstrated significant improvement in the 6-minute walk test (“6MWT”) distance, other motor functions as well as stability. Moreover, patients experienced improvement in lung function as signified by the increase in their forced vital capacity (“FVC”). Furthermore, the durable reductions in biomarkers of muscle damage and disease substrate were observed. The said molecule was overall safe and well-tolerated.

Final Remarks

Of note, Amicus is a stellar company to hold for the long haul. And, the key value in this firm is the combinations therapy of ERT and chaperone medicines (as we elucidated in grater details in the Integrated BioSci research and went over trial data forecasting as well as market analysis).

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 318% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 165% gains; Kite Pharma netted 83%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +181%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) gained plus 78%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 47% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.

Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button. Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.