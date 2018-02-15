Rounds Report For Feb. 14, 2018

Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise. - The Former Fidelity Magellan Fund Manager (Peter Lynch)

As one of the changes that we’re implementing to increase the value for Integrated BioSci Investing partners, we wish to welcome you to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds report. As follows, we’ll elucidate the notable trading of the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, we’ll commence with the assessment of the overall market. On Feb. 14, 2018, the bioscience sector enjoyed robust gains. The iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $2.19 (for +2.04% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.34 higher at $91.65 (for +2.62% gains). Subsequent to the erratic market of last week, it is seeming that investors are being optimistic about the bioscience sector today: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters through substantial wealth creation.

Figure 1: Notable market movers. (Source: Google Finance).

In terms of notable biosci movers, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) increased over 11%. This is due to the announcement that Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) formed a collaborative deal for lead molecule NKTR-214 for $1.85B upfront payment to the former company. To unlock the substantial value in the aforesaid franchise, the partnership to develop NKTR-214 in combinations with nivolumab (Opdivo) and Opdivo plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in 20 cancer indications for nine different tumors - melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”), non-small cell lung cancer, bladder, and triple negative breast cancer. The anticipated timeframe for the commencement of the pivotal studies in RCC and melanoma is in mid-2018.Next up are Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), which continued to post further gains. Riding on the robust underlying fundamentals of its molecules that function similar to a CAR-T (ATA-129) as well as a potentially revolutionary treatment for multiple sclerosis (ATA-181), Atara shares traded $3.30 (+7.3%) higher at $48.35. Recently posted additional positive data for the Pompe disease franchise (as we prognosticated), Amicus prudently raised $250M in a public offering when it stocks is trading high. Of note, Amicus shares added another $1.06 (+7.25%) higher to close the trading session at $15.68. We stated in our prior research that Amicus has robust fundamentals (and that most of its value reside in the novel chaperone protein therapeutics innovated in the combinations with enzyme replacement therapy).

Insider Transactions

As shown in table 1, the following three transactions made our list for the day. All transaction relates to the insider of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX). As an oncology-focused bioscience with key operations in New York and China, Athenex has three therapeutic development franchises: oral absorption platform, src kinase inhibitor, and symptom therapeutics. On Feb. 09, 2017, CEO Nam Lau purchased 20K shares (+1%) for $287,906 (which increased his stakes to 3,608,449 shares owned). Both Directors (Jin Wu and Manson Wok) also initiated substantial shares accumulation.

Bioscience Catalysts

Next up is the bioscience news catalysts. The agency also approved the marketing of the Brain Trauma Indicatorof Banyan Biomarkers. This is the first approval for a blood test to evaluate a concussion (a mild traumatic brain injury, i.e. mTBI) in adults. With test results available in three to four hours, Brain Trauma Indicator works by measuring the level of blood proteins coined UCH-L1 and GFAP that are released from the brain into the blood within half-a-day of injury. The aforesaid test is great news for patients because it prevents the patients from having to undergo a CT-scan that has radiation. According to the FDA Chief (Dr. Scott Gottlieb),

Helping to deliver innovative testing technologies that minimize health impacts to patients while still providing accurate and reliable results to inform appropriate evaluation and treatment is an FDA priority. Today’s action supports the FDA’s Initiative to Reduce Unnecessary Radiation Exposure from Medical Imaging—an effort to ensure that each patient is getting the right imaging exam, at the right time, with the right radiation dose. A blood-testing option for the evaluation of mTBI/concussion not only provides health care professionals with a new tool, but also sets the stage for a more modernized standard of care for testing of suspected cases. In addition, availability of a blood test for mTBI/concussion will likely reduce the CT scans performed on patients with concussion each year, potentially saving our healthcare system the cost of often unnecessary neuroimaging tests.

