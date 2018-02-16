What The Latest Earning Foretells For Intercept?

If you want to have a better performance than the crowd, you must do things differently from the crowd. - The Father of Global Investing (Sir John Templeton)

On Feb. 15, 2018, the shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) - a leading bioscience that focuses on the therapeutic innovation to service liver diseases - traded up $4.62 (+8.25%) to close the session at $60.64. This is due to the strong fiscal 2017 earnings report. Despite today’s rallied, the aforesaid stock is one of our rare losers. Notably, it tumbled over 52% since our recommendation back on July 20 last year. The temporary decimation was due to the adverse event reported for the lead molecule Ocaliva (approved to treat a liver condition coined primary biliary cholangitis, i.e. “PBC”). As follows, we assessed the data thoroughly and concluded that the market reaction was overly pessimistic. Notably, it is dollars to donuts that obeticholic acid (“OCA”) sales will continue to increase going forward. Nevertheless, the hidden gem in Intercept is its therapeutic innovation for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), which will unlock substantial value in the foreseeable future. It is most likely that there won’t be any safety issue due to the experience regarding dosing-optimization (gained from PBC).

Figure 1: Intercept stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in New York City, Intercept focuses on the development and commercialization of the semisynthetic bile acid OCA to manage both PBC and NASH. The mentioned molecule works by binding to the “holy grail” receptor farnesoid X (“FXR”), which stimulates many key physiologic responses. With OCA’s ingenious design, Intercept is brewing a robust pipeline of various franchises for the said molecule.

FDA approved on May 27, 2016, OCA is the second-line treatment for primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”) that was formerly known as primary biliary cirrhosis. Marketing as Ocaliva, OCA is used either in combinations with the first-line treatment (ursodeoxycholic acid, i.e. UDCA) for patients with inadequate responses to UDCA (or as monotherapy for those unable to tolerate the named drug). Thereafter, OCA gained the conditional approvals in both the EU and Canada back on Dec. 2016 and May 2017, respectively.

Since launched (June 2016 in the US and Jan. 2017 in the EU), Ocaliva has not generated substantial sales. To add further injury to the insult, the phase 2 COBALT (post-marketing surveillance) study for patients with PBC, reported that some patients who took more than the recommended dose died. Consequently, the stock took a 40% haircut in response to such news. As alluded, we analyzed the event and concluded that it was simply exaggerated market pessimism.

Per the latest earning report, Intercept updated the prescribing information in the labeling (to reinforce the appropriate dosing in patients with severe PBC, i.e. those with Child-Pugh Class B or C or decompensated cirrhosis). Moreover, the firm launched the Direct Healthcare Professional Communication, to reinforce the safe dosing for such patients. Furthermore, the company is working with the EMA to update such changes. While there are ongoing developments to unlock further value for PBC, we estimated that sales for this franchise won’t be substantial (of which, we went into further details in the Integrated BioSci Research). The primary reason is that a drug (prescribed as a second-line option) usually does not generate robust sales. Be that as it may, the most value in Intercept resides in the NASH franchise. Among different NASH molecules that we’ve studied, OCA has highly favorable chances of becoming a first-line treatment in the lucrative NASH market.

Of note, Intercept procured $129.2M and $37.2M Ocaliva worldwide sales for fiscal 2017 and Q4, respectively. The bulk of sales ($115.8M) came from the US market. In terms of earnings, the company reported $360.4M fiscal net loss (compared to $466.6M for the year prior). Looking at the balance sheet, Intercept has $414.9M cash/equivalents (40% lower versus the $689.4M for the same period of comparison).

Final Remarks

In all, it is not far from the truth that OCA will have the first-mover advantage to cut significantly into the $25B NASH market. As alluded, the key to investing in Intercept is its NASH franchise, of which we elucidated in much greater details in the higher intelligence, Integrated BioSci Research available exclusively to subscribers.

