Rounds Report For Feb. 15, 2018

I don't look to jump over seven-foot bars; I look around for one-foot bars that I can step over. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

In our efforts to increase the value for Integrated BioSci Investing partners, we wish to welcome you to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds report. As follows, we’ll elucidate the notable trading of the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the notable trades of the day. Subsequent to the loss of over 60% due to the negative binary data for its lead molecule Aramchol, the shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) - a firm that leverages on the novel, once-daily oral molecule coined Aramchol to potentially treat liver diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) - is showing signs of a recovery. Notably, the stock traded $1.51 higher at $6.96 (for +27% profits).

Figure 1: Notable market movers. (Source: Google Finance).

Next up is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ICPT) - a bioscience focusing on the innovation and commercialization of a semi-synthetic bile acid, obeticholic acid (“OCA”) for the treatment of liver diseases such as primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”) and NASH. Subsequent to the temporary pessimistic sentiment toward the company in late 2017 (due to amenable safety issue), the market today reacted quite favorably to the fiscal 2017 earnings report. As alluded, the shares traded $4.62 (+8.25%) higher at $60.64. Of notes, the sales of Ocaliva (OCA for PBC) is following an increasing trend. For fiscal 2017, Ocaliva procured over $129M in worldwide revenues. And, the company expects sales to increase going forward due to the updated label with the optimized-dosing to prevent any adverse effects. Our analytical research revealed the substantial unlocked value resides in the NASH franchise. We elucidated OCA’s prospects for NASH in the higher level intelligence, Integrated BioSci Research), of which we also went into the earnings in great details.

Moving on to Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX): this next notable bioscience mover is a company that has the potential to tap into North America and the vast China market. As a signal to its upcoming growth, the company recently launched various products in its 503B and specialty injectable franchises. The recent commercialization entails the medicines (as illustrated in figure 2). Interestingly, the insiders have been purchasing the company en masse. We noted in prior report,

As an oncology-focused bioscience with key operations in New York and China, Athenex has three therapeutic development franchises: oral absorption platform, Src kinase inhibitor, and symptom therapeutics. On Feb. 09, 2017, CEO Nam Lau purchased 20K shares (+1%) for $287,906 (which increased his stakes to 3,608,449 shares owned). Both Directors (Jin Wu and Manson Wok) also initiated substantial shares accumulation.

That aside, the overall bioscience sector (one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth) also traded to the optimistic tunes. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) moved up $1.03 (for +0.94% profits). Additionally, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.08 higher at $92.73 (for +1.18% gains).

Bioscience Catalyst

Re the bioscience news catalyst, this flu season has been ravaging the elderly and young child in the U.S.A. This is due to the fact that the vaccine for this season is only 36% efficacious. Those with the weakened immune system (elderly, young and patients with other medical conditions) are at the greatest risks of complications, including deaths. With 126 pediatric deaths (as shown in figure 3), the statistics are staggering. Of note, scientists usually forecast which strains to hit the next year for the flu vaccine development (and this endeavor is one with imprecision due to the nature of the influenza virus). The various strains even change their genetic materials within the season to render themselves ineffective to the vaccine. As alluded, the flu vaccine is usually developed inside the chicken embryos as well as cell-based. Interestingly, the cell-based vaccine tends to work better this season (one predominantly affected by the H3N2 strain). Per the FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.,

During the flu season, the FDA works with the CDC, NIH, and other federal partners to see what strains are circulating and to assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine that is given. Using large databases covering millions of individuals, including one from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the FDA is able to look into whether there are any unexpected findings. This information, together with surveillance information provided by the CDC, offers important insight into the selection of the next season’s vaccine strains and into whether any changes in the vaccine development process need to be made. A preliminary analysis of CDC data and information from patient databases indicate that this year, the cell-based influenza vaccine appears to have somewhat better effectiveness in preventing influenza than the egg-based vaccine. Scientists at the FDA, CDC, and NIH are working diligently to fully understand the basis for this finding, so that all of next year’s vaccines can provide better protection in preventing the flu. Better understanding why the cell-based vaccine offered better protection against H3N2 this season, when compared to the egg-based vaccine, may offer important clues to help improve the production of a more effective H3N2 vaccine for next season.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 336% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 181% gains; Kite Pharma netted 82%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +236%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) garned plus 105%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 63% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.

Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button . Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.