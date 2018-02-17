Rounds Report For Feb. 16, 2018

We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful. - The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett)

On Feb. 16, 2018, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), a specialty bioscience to service the allergy and respiratory disease market, rallied 9.40% (as the stock traded $0.28 up at $3.20). The aforesaid trading came in as a surprise, as the stock has been on a downtrend since it reached the 52-week high of $6.45. In an excellent Seeking Alpha research, author John Engle alluded that the main concern is that the company has not been able to secure a marketing partner for Sympjepi - a single dose injection of epinephrine as the supportive treatment of the life-threatening allergic reaction coined anaphylaxis in patients at least 66 pounds. Interestingly, Sympjepi is more affordable than the EpiPen (injectable epinephrine) of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). Despite that launch can be successful, it is highly difficult for a small bioscience to successful commercialized an approved product. That aside, Adamis also has other molecules in the pipeline that can potentially deliver value.

Figure 1: Notable market movers. (Source: Google Finance).

Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in the US (having the annual mortality of 155,870 as well as the incidence of 222,500 cases). As follows, non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) is the most common form. It’s great news today that the US FDA approved durvalumab (Imfinzi) of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for the treatment of Stage 3 NSCL (for patients with tumors that are unresectable and have yet to spread post-chemoradiation). According to the FDA Director Dr. Pazdur,

This is the first treatment approved for stage 3 unresectable NSCLC to reduce the risk of the cancer progressing, when the cancer has not worsened after chemoradiation. For patients with stage 3 lung cancer that cannot be removed surgically, the current approach to prevent progression is chemoradiation. Although a small number of patients may be cured with the chemoradiation, the cancer may eventually progress. Patients now have an approved therapy that has been shown to keep the cancer from progressing for a longer time after chemoradiation.

Interestingly, the share price of AstraZeneca moved slightly south amidst a significant development. In all probability, it is seeming that the market does not believe that the potential revenues of Imfinzi can make a dent in the $88B market cap firm.

