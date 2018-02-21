An Integrated BioSci Alpha Intelligence: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company A Potential Multibagger In The Making?
Integrated biosci research, consultant
Contributor Since 2013
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Summary
- Angiotensin II (Giapreza) is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypotension associated with distributive shock.
- Giapreza is simply an icing on the cake, as substantial prospects reside in the pipeline.
- LJPC-401 is the hidden gem that is most likely to post stellar data for the orphan conditions (hereditary hemochromatosis and beta thalassemia).
- Significant insider purchasing in the recent months signified their confidence in the underlying value of the company.
- There are significant upsides due to the robust fundamentals combined with favorable financials and valuations.
Buying a company without having sufficient knowledge of it may be even more dangerous than having inadequate diversification. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)
In the past 52-week, the shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) - a bioscience firm, focusing on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat life-threatening diseases - traded $19.4 higher at $33.87 (for 78% profits). The aforesaid appreciation is due to the anticipated fortunes for the recently FDA-approved molecule angiotensin II (Giapreza) for the treatment of patients with dangerously low blood pressure (hypotension) due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). While Giapreza can deliver robust sales, we are most interested in the hidden asset in this company’s focused yet enriched pipeline. That being said, we’ll discuss the underlying fundamentals (while focusing on the pipeline and hidden asset).
Figure 1: La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock chart (Source: StockCharts)
About The Company
Based in San Diego, CA, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company focuses on the innovation and commercialization of novel synthetic molecules to service life-threatening conditions. As mentioned, Giapreza was FDA approved on Dec. 21, 2017, for the treatment of patients with dangerously low blood pressure (hypotension) due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). Our analytical research revealed that Giapreza is simply an icing on the cake; whereas, the most value of La Jolla resides in the developing molecule LJPC-401 (as shown in figure 2). And, we are highly optimistic about its prospects as a potential treatment for the rare genetic conditions of iron overload (hereditary hemochromatosis) and the hemoglobinopathy (beta thalassemia).
Figure 2: Developing therapeutic pipeline (Source: La Jolla)
Hereditary Hemochromatosis
As an inherited disorder, hereditary hemochromatosis (“HH”) is due to the mutation of the HFE gene (or less commonly hemojuvelin, hepcidin, ferroportin, or ceruloplasmin genes). This leads to the increased in intestinal iron absorption, thereby causing iron overload. The current management focuses on a bloodletting procedure coined phlebotomy. Since iron carried inside the red blood cells, bloodletting reduces the overall iron load. For maintenance therapy, a reasonable goal is to keep the serum ferritin level in the range of 50 to 100 ng/mL (which is achieved in most patients via a 500mL phlebotomy every two to four months, as shown in figure 3).
Figure 3: HH management (source: UpToDate)
Catalyst Highlights
On Dec. 17, 2017, LJPC-501 (Giapreza) was FDA approved for the treatment of hypotension due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). In Sep. 2017, La Jolla announced that the EMA issued the favorable advice re LJPC-501. And, the company intends to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) in Q3 this year.
The phase 2 clinical study of LJPC-401 in HH was initiated on Nov. 29, 2017 (and is currently enrolling). The estimated primary completion date and completion date are in Oct. and Dec. 2018, respectively. The aforesaid study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind investigation of 60 patients. The primary objective is to assess the effects of the aforesaid molecule on blood iron level (via transferrin saturation) in adults suffering from HH (per figure 4).
Figure 4: Phase 2 trial for LJPC-401 in HH (source: Clinicaltrial.gov)
Final Remarks
Of note, this is the preview of the Integrated BioSci Alpha Intelligence research, published in advance to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing (a community of expert physicians, scientists, executives, market leaders, and everyday investors). In the aforesaid article, we took the deep-dive into the data analysis (and elucidate the potential upsides) that you can expect from this firm. If you're an investor (or thinking about investing in La Jolla), it's a good idea to check out the pending catalysts of this firm.
Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 359% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 167% gains; Kite Pharma netted 82%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +211%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) garned plus 110%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 51% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.
Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button . Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.