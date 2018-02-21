Buying a company without having sufficient knowledge of it may be even more dangerous than having inadequate diversification. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In the past 52-week, the shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) - a bioscience firm, focusing on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat life-threatening diseases - traded $19.4 higher at $33.87 (for 78% profits). The aforesaid appreciation is due to the anticipated fortunes for the recently FDA-approved molecule angiotensin II (Giapreza) for the treatment of patients with dangerously low blood pressure (hypotension) due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). While Giapreza can deliver robust sales, we are most interested in the hidden asset in this company’s focused yet enriched pipeline. That being said, we’ll discuss the underlying fundamentals (while focusing on the pipeline and hidden asset).

Figure 1: La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Based in San Diego, CA, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company focuses on the innovation and commercialization of novel synthetic molecules to service life-threatening conditions. As mentioned, Giapreza was FDA approved on Dec. 21, 2017, for the treatment of patients with dangerously low blood pressure (hypotension) due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). Our analytical research revealed that Giapreza is simply an icing on the cake; whereas, the most value of La Jolla resides in the developing molecule LJPC-401 (as shown in figure 2). And, we are highly optimistic about its prospects as a potential treatment for the rare genetic conditions of iron overload (hereditary hemochromatosis) and the hemoglobinopathy (beta thalassemia).

Figure 2: Developing therapeutic pipeline (Source: La Jolla)

Hereditary Hemochromatosis

As an inherited disorder, hereditary hemochromatosis (“HH”) is due to the mutation of the HFE gene (or less commonly hemojuvelin, hepcidin, ferroportin, or ceruloplasmin genes). This leads to the increased in intestinal iron absorption, thereby causing iron overload. The current management focuses on a bloodletting procedure coined phlebotomy. Since iron carried inside the red blood cells, bloodletting reduces the overall iron load. For maintenance therapy, a reasonable goal is to keep the serum ferritin level in the range of 50 to 100 ng/mL (which is achieved in most patients via a 500mL phlebotomy every two to four months, as shown in figure 3).

Figure 3: HH management (source: UpToDate)

Catalyst Highlights

On Dec. 17, 2017, LJPC-501 (Giapreza) was FDA approved for the treatment of hypotension due to vasodilatory or distributive shock (despite fluid and vasopressor therapy). In Sep. 2017, La Jolla announced that the EMA issued the favorable advice re LJPC-501. And, the company intends to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) in Q3 this year.

The phase 2 clinical study of LJPC-401 in HH was initiated on Nov. 29, 2017 (and is currently enrolling). The estimated primary completion date and completion date are in Oct. and Dec. 2018, respectively. The aforesaid study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind investigation of 60 patients. The primary objective is to assess the effects of the aforesaid molecule on blood iron level (via transferrin saturation) in adults suffering from HH (per figure 4).

Figure 4: Phase 2 trial for LJPC-401 in HH (source: Clinicaltrial.gov)

Final Remarks

