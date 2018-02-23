Will This Novel CAR-T Delivers Robust Value?
Integrated biosci research, consultant
Contributor Since 2013
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Summary
- Sorrento has a diverse pipeline of developing therapeutics.
- Next-generation CAR-T based on CD38 has substantial value.
- This is an abbreviated version of the in-depth Integrated BioSci Research available in advance to our marketplace subscribers.
The wise investor can profit if he can think independently of the crowd and reach the rich answer when the majority of financial opinion is leaning the other way. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)
In 2017, Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a bioscience acquired by Gilead Sciences(NASDAQ:GILD) captured the attention of the immuno oncology community with the FDA approval of a novel CAR-T Yescarta - indicated for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the subsequent year, Juno Therapeutics(NASDAQ:JUNO) made big waves as the firm was bought out by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for its highly promising CAR-T portfolio. Despite that they garnered the most attention from the medical and investing community, another promising CAR-T company, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), is brewing a highly promising CAR-T in its enriched pipeline. In the past 52-week, the shares of Sorrento traded $2.85 (51%) higher at $8.50. Nevertheless, the stock delivered over 270% within the past 3-month. In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of this novel CAR-T innovator.
Figure 1: Sorrento stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
Based in San Diego, CA, Sorrento is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of a CD38-based CAR-T to service the lucrative multiple markets (as well as the development of other molecules for treating chronic pain, as shown in figure 2).
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sorrento).
While other medicines can deliver robust sales and stellar data results, we are mostly interested in the next generation CAR-T that is “off-the-shelf” and is based on CD38 (as illustrated in figure 3).
Figure 3: Novel CAR-T in development (source: Sorrento investor presentation)
Instead of using a viral vector to the deliver genes for its CAR-T, Sorrento employs a novel approach to increase the transfer specificity (while expediting the time frame of development). Notably, Sorrento’s CAR-T is based on CD38, a frontier market for multiple myeloma is worth over $22B. Per figure 4, this is a much larger niche than the $1B and $5.4B markets of acute lymphoblastic leukemia of Kymriah and non-Hodgkin lymphoma of Yescarta, respectively. According to CEO Henry Ji, Ph.D.,
Building on our preclinical and clinical experience in CAR-T cell manufacturing with our “state-of-the-art” cGMP facilities, and looking at the next frontier, we are excited to share this robust development of non-viral CAR-T technology for both autologous and allogeneic CAR-T therapies. This new game-changer technology may translate into faster development timelines, more cost-effective cGMP manufacturing and possible removal of the regulatory requirement to follow patients for 15 years post-treatment. We also have obtained preclinical data suggesting that cord blood T cells are a potentially rich and valuable off-the-shelf T cell source, enabling allogeneic CAR-T therapy. Working with our strategic partner, Cellularity, Sorrento intends to develop multiple, potentially paradigm-shifting allogeneic CAR-T programs for hematological and solid tumor indications with high unmet medical needs.
Figure 4: CAR-T markets. (Source: Sorrento investor presentation)
Final Remarks
Of note, there is a higher level intelligence research that elucidated this thesis in much greater details. In the said article, we forecasted the clinical outcomes of the various CAR-T franchises.
Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 368% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 166% gains; Kite Pharma netted 82%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +206%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) garned plus 114%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 51% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.
Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button . Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.