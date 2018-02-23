The wise investor can profit if he can think independently of the crowd and reach the rich answer when the majority of financial opinion is leaning the other way. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In 2017, Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a bioscience acquired by Gilead Sciences(NASDAQ:GILD) captured the attention of the immuno oncology community with the FDA approval of a novel CAR-T Yescarta - indicated for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the subsequent year, Juno Therapeutics(NASDAQ:JUNO) made big waves as the firm was bought out by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for its highly promising CAR-T portfolio. Despite that they garnered the most attention from the medical and investing community, another promising CAR-T company, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), is brewing a highly promising CAR-T in its enriched pipeline. In the past 52-week, the shares of Sorrento traded $2.85 (51%) higher at $8.50. Nevertheless, the stock delivered over 270% within the past 3-month. In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of this novel CAR-T innovator.

Figure 1: Sorrento stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in San Diego, CA, Sorrento is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of a CD38-based CAR-T to service the lucrative multiple markets (as well as the development of other molecules for treating chronic pain, as shown in figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sorrento).

While other medicines can deliver robust sales and stellar data results, we are mostly interested in the next generation CAR-T that is “off-the-shelf” and is based on CD38 (as illustrated in figure 3).

Figure 3: Novel CAR-T in development (source: Sorrento investor presentation)

Instead of using a viral vector to the deliver genes for its CAR-T, Sorrento employs a novel approach to increase the transfer specificity (while expediting the time frame of development). Notably, Sorrento’s CAR-T is based on CD38, a frontier market for multiple myeloma is worth over $22B. Per figure 4, this is a much larger niche than the $1B and $5.4B markets of acute lymphoblastic leukemia of Kymriah and non-Hodgkin lymphoma of Yescarta, respectively. According to CEO Henry Ji, Ph.D.,

Building on our preclinical and clinical experience in CAR-T cell manufacturing with our “state-of-the-art” cGMP facilities, and looking at the next frontier, we are excited to share this robust development of non-viral CAR-T technology for both autologous and allogeneic CAR-T therapies. This new game-changer technology may translate into faster development timelines, more cost-effective cGMP manufacturing and possible removal of the regulatory requirement to follow patients for 15 years post-treatment. We also have obtained preclinical data suggesting that cord blood T cells are a potentially rich and valuable off-the-shelf T cell source, enabling allogeneic CAR-T therapy. Working with our strategic partner, Cellularity, Sorrento intends to develop multiple, potentially paradigm-shifting allogeneic CAR-T programs for hematological and solid tumor indications with high unmet medical needs.

Figure 4: CAR-T markets. (Source: Sorrento investor presentation)

Final Remarks

Of note, there is a higher level intelligence research that elucidated this thesis in much greater details. In the said article, we forecasted the clinical outcomes of the various CAR-T franchises.