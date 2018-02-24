Elucidating The Potential Commercial Partnership For Symjepi
Summary
- The market potential for Symjepi is significant. And, it can procure several hundred million in annual sales with a robust marketing partner.
- Company recently disclosed that there is a potential partnership deal coming soon.
- This is an abbreviated version of the in-depth Integrated BioSci Research available in advance to our marketplace subscribers.
On Feb. 23, 2018, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) - a bioscience that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to service the allergy and respiratory markets - rallied over 31% (to trade $0.80 higher at $3.35). Prior to this robust appreciation, the stock has been beaten down due to the lengthy delay of a commercialization partner for its FDA-approved epinephrine injection, Symjepi. As alluded, the change of fortune for Adamis is due to the announcement that the company is finalizing its negotiation with two potential partners. In this report, we’ll elucidate the ramifications of this upcoming deal for Adamis shareholders.
Figure 1: Adamis stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
Based in San Diego, CA, Adamis is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to treat allergy and respiratory diseases. While the various molecules in-development (as indicated in figure 2) can deliver robust values, we are most interested in the lead therapeutic, epinephrine (Symjepi). The 0.3mg epinephrine injection was approved on June 15, 2017, for the management of Type 1 allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) in response to foods (nuts), insect (stings or bites), drugs, other allergens, and unknown cause. Of note, the 0.3mg is intended for patients 66 lbs or greater. On Feb. 12, 2018, the company stated that the FDA accepted the prior approval supplement for the lower dose (0.15mg) Symjepi for smaller patients (33-65lbs).
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Adamis).
We noted in the prior article that the main concern in Adamis is whether the launch can be successful if the company is “going at it alone.” The chances for a small bioscience to successfully launch a product are quite slim. With the delay in finding a marketing partner, the market has been punishing the share price of Adamis. As alluded, the turn of event for Adamis is when the company disclosed that it is finalizing the negotiation between two potential marketing partners. According to President/CEO Dennis Carlo, Ph.D.,
“As reflected in our previous statements, since receiving FDA approval last year we have engaged in a confidential process with the goal to maximize the value of this asset, including seeking a commercial partner to launch Symjepi in the U.S. I know many investors have become frustrated with the time that this process has taken. I too am frustrated that the process is taking longer than we initially expected. However, this process has been neither simple nor linear. We remain committed to bringing Symjepi to the market.
While the process is still ongoing, we are now in discussions with two potential partners. I am confident both groups are capable of producing value for Symjepi in the market. Each group is engaged in what we believe are later stages of diligence, which may include discussions with potential drug buyers, wholesalers and distributors, that we believe will help refine their commercial plans. Although of course, no assurances are possible, my belief is that we are finally nearing the conclusion of this process, and I am hopeful that our next communication will be to announce a definitive agreement and provide information concerning when Symjepi may be available in the market.”
Final Remarks
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.