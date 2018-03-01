Never promote someone who hasn’t made some bad mistakes, because if you do, you are promoting someone who has never done anything. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Subsequent to the post-earnings appreciation, the shares of MallinckrodtPharmaceuticals (NYSE:MNK) tumbled over 10% to trade $1.98 lower at $16.68. In our recent Alpha-Intelligence, we elucidated the bull thesis on the company by detailing various promising fundamental developments. In this report, we’ll take the next step to reevaluate this thesis against a recent finding that our President of Business Development (Abelardo Fraga) has alerted us.

Figure 1: Mallinckrodt stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

As the 2013 spun-off from the giant medical device maker, Covidien (NYSE:COV), Mallinckrodt acquired Questor Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QCOR) in 2014 to take ownership of its flagship product, Acthar Gel. As a repository corticotropin injection, Acthar Gel is approved to treat infantile spasm. What enabled the company to deliver increasing earnings in the subsequent years is the premium pricing for its drug. Nevertheless, growth in sales is cooling down. Despite the company’s efforts, it is not far from the truth that the ongoing downtrend for Acthar Gel is highly difficult to reverse. In addition, the company is marketing a robust products portfolio: this includes nitric oxide gas (Innomax), acetaminophen injection (Ofirmev), Therakos photopheresis, fibrin sealant (Raplixa), surgical sealant (Preveleak), and topical thrombin (Recothrom). Of notes, the sales of the aforementioned medicines are overall increasing robustly. And, we anticipated that the company will continue to procure significantly more profits for shareholders.

That aside, the insiders have been purchasing shares aggressively and unanimously since 2016. We noted Peter Lynch’s wisdom that, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” Interestingly, the company also recently bought back over 10% of shares outstanding (which tallied to 9.4M shares for $214M). Of note, Mallinckrodt announced on Dec. 26, 2017, that the firm to acquireSucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) for $1.2B. With the deal to consummate in Q1 this year, the buyout would enable the company to have ownership of a stellar approved-molecule to treat constipation, lubiprostone (Amitiza).

In the midst of what are seemingly favorable developments, we were notified to reassess the balance sheet by CEO Abelardo Fraga of AFDatalink, who recently transitioned to lead Integrated BioSci Investing as the President of Business Development. President Fraga keenly elucidated that the latest net intangible assets and goodwill are $8.54B and $3.45B, correspondingly. We conducted this calculation a step further (and realized that the percentage of the intangible assets made up 58% of the total assets). This percentage is too excessive to absorb the $9.5B aggregate liability, thereby making this investment extremely risky. Hence, we changed our stance from buy to neutral on the aforesaid company.

Figure 3: Key points in the balance sheet (source: Google Finance)

Final Remarks

Of note, this is the abridged of the Integrated BioSci research, published in advance to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing (a community of expert physicians, scientists, executives, market leaders, and everyday investors). In the aforesaid article, we took the deep-dive into the data analysis (and elucidate the potential upsides) that you can expect from this firm. If you're an investor (or thinking about investing in Mallinckrodt), it's a good idea to check out the pending catalysts and our specific guidance re this firm.