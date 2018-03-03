Elucidating The Latest Developments On Bevyxxa
Summary
- As the first FDA-approved long-term VTE prevention, it is most likely that Bevyxxa will eventually generate blockbuster sales.
- The negative regulatory catalyst from the EU serves as an excellent entry point for those who have yet to purchase this highly promising grower.
It is not the profit margins of the past but those of the future that are basically important to the investor. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)
In the past 5-day, the shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), a bioscience firm specializing in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to treat blood disorders and cancers, traded $11.57 lower (-25%) at $34.25. Nevertheless, the bullish trading sent the stock 8% higher today. Of note, the aforesaid pessimism is due to the negative regulatory catalyst from the EMA pertaining to the FDA-approved molecule, Bevyxxa (as well as the request for additional data on AndexXa by the FDA). In this research, we shall elucidate the latest developments of Bevyxxa (and to reaffirm the investing thesis on this stellar company).
Figure 1: Portola stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
Based in South San Francisco CA, Portola is innovating a pipeline of three superb molecules as shown in figure 2: (1) betrixaban (Bevyxxa), (2) andexanet alfa (AndexXa), and (3) cerdulatinib. As alluded, we’ll focus on the underlying value and fundamental developments of Bevyxxa. In addition, we’ll go over how the latest developments of Bevyxxa affect the investing thesis on Portola per se.
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci, Adapted from Portola)
As a novel oral anticoagulant (“NOAC”), betrixaban (Bevyxxa) was FDA approved as the long-term prophylaxis for venous thromboembolism (“VTE”) in adult patients on June 23, 2017. After received an early nod on its prior approval supplement (“PAS”), Portola commenced the launch for Bevyxxa on Jan. 2018. As mentioned, the company recently received the negative opinion from European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”). In the Q4 earnings conference call, CEO Bill Lis explicated,
As we stated in the press release, CHMP communicated a negative trend vote for betrixaban, which means it's unlikely the committee will adopt a positive opinion on the Company's MAA at the formal CHMP decision, which is scheduled for March. This outcome was incredibly disappointing given the large unmet medical need in acute medically ill patient population in Europe, the clear and compelling results showing the superiority of betrixaban compared to standard of care in the APEX trial, and the fact that betrixaban earned not only Fast Track designation but also Priority review and a very broad label in the United States.
In the middle of difficulty lies the great opportunity: the negative regulatory catalyst, as mentioned, created a rare entry for those who have yet to purchase shares of Portola. There are many reasons to be bullish on the company as we featured in our four parts analytical research: I, II, III, and IV. Notably, one of the keys to Bevyxxa is the superior clinical profiles over existing standard of care, vitamin K antagonists (“VKA”). We stated in our prior article,
The oral VKA (warfarin) is commonly used to prevent blood clots in the artery of the heart and brain of patients with heart diseases (i.e. acute coronary syndrome or atrial fibrillation, in specific) as well as blood clots formed in the veins of hospitalized patients in general. Notably, warfarin cannot be started immediately (as it takes a long time to kick in). So doctors will start the patients on another blood thinner, Lovenox (the injection form of Factor Xa inhibitor, i.e. FAi). Though there is always a market for traditional medicines, there are many disadvantages of which the novel oral anticoagulants (“NOACs”), the -xaban, can overcome.
Instead of preventing the coagulation process by suppressing the synthesis of vitamin K-dependent factors, NOACs inhibit either one of the two key proteases (factor IIa and Xa). An example of the factor IIa inhibitor is dabigatran. Factor Xa inhibitors include rivaroxaban (Xarelto, Bayer/Janssen), apixaban (Eliquis, BMS), and edoxaban (which have been used for at least half a decade). Advantages of NOACs include the followings: faster onset of action, shorter half-life (less adverse effects, bleeding), fewer drugs interaction, dosing stability, and without the need for daily monitoring of the International Normalized Ratio (“INR”). As the quantitative metric of how thin the blood is, INR monitoring can be cumbersome for physicians. Consequently, more doctors are prescribing NOACs due to the convenience and other advantages as mentioned (despite the higher pricing than generic VKAs). (And, this is evident by the robust sales growth of Eliquis).
Given the clinical superiority of Bevyxxa to the standard of care, we expect Bevyxxa to achieve comparable market share to other NOACs. In 2016, Xarelto sales increased over 22% to $2.3B (and Eliquis sales catapulted 80% to $3.3B). For Fiscal 2017, Eliquis procured over $4.87B and $2.88B in worldwide and US sales, respectively, thus signifying their corresponding 46% and 47% annual sales growth. At the exclusion of the European market, Bevyxxa sales should easily reach blockbuster in a year or two (as estimated in table 1). Aside from the superb safety and efficacy profiles of Bevyxxa, another reason for the potential blockbuster sales is that the US market will constitute over 50% of total revenues.
Final Remarks
