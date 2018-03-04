If the job has been correctly done when a common stock is purchased, the time to sell it is – almost never. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

On March 2, 2018, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) - a bioscience that focuses on the innovation and launch of novel medicines to service cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain - catapulted to its new 52-week high. As follows, the stock traded $18.32 higher at $102.87% for the 21% profits in response to a robust earnings report. Of note, Nektar has delivered over 446% gains for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. Much of the aforementioned share price appreciation is due to multiple powerful catalysts. In this research, we’ll go over Fiscal 2017 earnings highlight (as well as the key catalysts to power further upsides).

Figure 1: Nektar stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in San Francisco, CA, Nektar leverages on its proven chemistry platform to design novel medicines (as depicted figure 2). Notably, the “honeycomb” of Nektar is its global leadership in polymer chemistry that, in and of itself, is a powerful therapeutic designing tool. In exploiting the structural adeptness of polymers, Nektar can customize the behavior of drugs (to a great extent). And, the targeting of well-characterized pathways enabled its innovation efforts to have the best chances of yielding meaningful clinical benefits.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci).

Earnings Highlight

For 4Q2017, Nektar procured $95.5M in revenues, which is 153% higher than the $37.5M for the same period a year prior. The said figure beat Wall Street’s expectation of $31.5M by far, thereby causing the stock to rally as elucidated. For Fiscal 2017, total revenues came in at $307.7M compared to $165.4M for 2016, thus representing the whopping 186% improvement year-over-year. Interestingly, the $130.1M (out of $150M) in total upfront payment realized from Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) for the co-development and commercialization of NKTR-358 contributed to that earnings improvement. In terms of net profits, there were $33.8M ($0.21 per share) net losses in Q4 compared to $42.2M ($0.28 per share) net losses for the similar period of comparison. In addition, there were $96.7M ($0.62 per share) and $153M ($1.10 per share) declines for Fiscal 2017 and 2016, respectively.

As evident in the figures above, the financial strengths and earnings for Nektar are improving more rapidly than Wall Street’s expectation. Still, the company has yet to generate a net income. Be that as it may, it’s the norm for a developing bioscience to incur substantial net losses prior to delivering a profit for many years. This is due to the high costs (roughly $1B) for innovating a molecule from bench research to commercialization.

A company like Nektar (one that is brewing a highly robust pipeline) is expected to incur increasing capital on research and development (“R&D”) as the pipeline is advancing. Just as the substantial cash is needed for innovation, the future net profits for Nektar will be gargantuan. How large such profits will depend on the various brewing catalysts.

Final Remarks

Despite many power catalysts fueling this company, NKTR-214 holds substantial unlocked value (as Nektar recently signed the highly favorable deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb). Of note, this is an abbreviated version of the Integrated BioSci research, published in advance to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. In the aforesaid article, we took the deep-dive into the data analysis (and elucidate the potential upsides) that you can expect from Nektar. As the final note, we’ll come back to Fisher. Accordingly, the proper due diligence was conducted for Nektar (the gift that keeps on giving). Hence, we’ll hold the company so long as the fundamentals remain robust.