Is There A Hidden Asset In Play For Sangamo Therapeutics?

On March 08, 2018, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), a gene-editing bioscience, traded slightly up by $0.40 (+1.57%) at $25.80. Nevertheless, the stock has rallied over 443% in the past 52-week. Like Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) that procured more than 160% for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing, the uptrend in trading for Sangamo is due to the increasing prospects of their gene-editing platform. Moreover, the recent partnership with Gilead for the potential sum of $3.01B surely added investors confidence. In the prior research (Part I), we explicated the underlying fundamentals. For this article, we’ll elucidate the hidden asset (HIV franchise), which can add substantial value.

Figure 1: Sangamo stock chart (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Sangamo is leveraging on its zinc finger nuclease (“ZFN”) gene-editing platform to power a robust pipeline of medicines (as shown in figure 2). The company is in a collaborative relationship with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to innovate the treatments for both Hemophilia A and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”). Re the hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia) franchise, Sangamo is working with Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). There is also a partnership with Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) for Huntington’s disease development. Furthermore, one of our 2017 top picks, Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) - a firm that was acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - recently inked a deal to use ZFN for the development of its off-the-shelf CAR-T.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Sangamo)

In the previous research, we mentioned that Sangamo and Case Western University recently received $11M from the National Institute of Health (“NIH”) - for the innovation of a molecule to eradicate persistent HIV infection. To fully appreciate the said therapeutic innovation, it’s important to get an understanding of the underlying science of HIV. Of note, HIV is adept at killing the so-called generals (i.e. T-cells) of the body’s natural defense (or immune) system. Without the generals to coordinate defenses against foreign invaders and cancers, the patient can easily succumb to life-threatening infections. In the immunodeficient state - the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“AIDS”) which is the key complication of HIV - even a common cold can kill the patient.

As shown in figure 3 below, HIV gains entry insider the CD4 (helper) T cells in various steps: (1) The virus approaches the surface of the cell membrane (2) The viral envelope (ENV), containing the gp120/gp41 proteins, attaches to the cell membrane via the CD4 marker found the cellular surface of T-cells. (3) Mediated by the V3 loop, the said engagement caused Env to adjust its shape for the binding to the co-receptors (CCR5 and/or CXCR4). Of note, the different HIV strains are named based on the co-receptors that they bind - i.e. the R5, X4, and R5X4 HIV attach to the CCR5, CXCR4, or both co-receptors, respectively. (4) The membrane fusion between the virus and T-cell.

Figure 3: Mechanism of entry by HIV (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci, adapted from NCBI)

In developing the novel HIV treatment (SB-728-T), Sangamo utilized its ZFN to insert into the genes of the CCR5 co-receptor, thereby, disrupting that receptor which binds to R5 HIV. Without CCR5, HIV is unable to gain entry into the T cells. Accordingly, SB-728-T can be injected into the patients to coordinate the attacks on HIV itself.

As follows, the data of the SB-728-1101 study (as reported by the company on Feb 24, 2016) was quite robust. The open-label, dose-escalation, multi-center investigation assessed the safety and efficacy of increasing doses of cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan) administered before the SB-728-T infusion. As the drug to suppress the numbers of T-cells, when Cytoxan is discontinued T-cells will repopulate. At that time, the SB-728-T infusion will optimally grow/nurture those engineered T-cells inside the body. Per Sangamo,

Of the nine subjects preconditioned with Cytoxan doses of 1.0 and 1.5 g/m2 (Cohorts 3, 3 prime and 5) six subjects demonstrated durable control of viremia (VL, i.e. viral load <10,000) during an extended TI (14-26 months duration), with two subjects showing consistent ongoing VL measurements less than 1,000 (17 and 20 months at the time of analysis). Using a univariate linear regression model, the analysis demonstrated that greater levels of engrafted CCR5-modified cells before TI (p=0.03) and higher frequencies of long-lived CD4 memory T-cells (“TSCM”) during TI (p=0.01) correlated with lower VLs. The data suggest that an HIV resistant, long-lived CD4 TSCM compartment is likely to be critical in establishing VL control possibly by restoring immune homeostasis and providing help to HIV-specific CD8 T-cells. Multivariate analyses were used to determine parameters that further predict VL control during TI. Results indicate that higher CD4 TSCM levels, as well as a more robust polyfunctional anti-HIV gag CD8 response during TI (p=0.04) were associated with reduced VL. Furthermore, the analysis demonstrated that HIV reservoir size prior to TI showed a significant interaction with CD8 response in this model (p=0.03). These data suggest that a smaller HIV reservoir at the beginning of the TI coupled with a strong CD8 response resulted in better VL control.

Final Remarks

It's not far from the truth that the HIV program is a hidden asset for Sangamo. How the company will leverage on it remains to be seen. Of notes, there is a higher-level intelligence research that was published in advanced for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. In the said article, we elucidated this hidden asset in much greater details.

