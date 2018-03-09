Elucidating The Prospects Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis For Sangamo Therapeutics

This is an abbreviated version of the in-depth Integrated BioSci Research available in advance to our marketplace subscribers. Part III seeks to elucidate the prospects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”).

The successful investor is usually an individual who is inherently interested in business problems. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In the past 3-month, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) - a gene-editing bioscience focusing on the innovation and launch of novel medicines to treat cancers and life-threatening diseases - traded up more than 50%. Following the uptrend of other gene-editing stocks (like Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) that procured over 174% for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing), Sangamo exchanged hands $8.6 higher at $25.50. Of note, Sangamo shares appreciated due to the fundamentals developments, as featured in our parts I and II research. In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying prospects of the ALS franchise.

Figure 1: Sangamo stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Harnessing the power of the ZFN gene-editing platform, Sangamo is brewing an enriched pipeline of medicines to service various markets (as depicted in figure 2). Notably, there are several collaborative relationships of interest. The most notable is the recently inked partnership with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) - a Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) acquisition that is one of our 2017 top performers - for the innovation of the off-the-shelf CAR-Ts. Moreover, Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) is working with Sangamo for the development of medicine to treat both hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia). With Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), the firm is developing a cure for Huntington’s disease. Furthermore, the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal entails the therapeutic innovation for Hemophilia A and ALS.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sangamo)

That being said, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of the ALS segment, which is another hidden asset to add further value to Sangamo. To better appreciate the prospects of ALS, we wish to go over key underlying science. The motor neuron degenerative disease (ALS) is a relentlessly-progressive and presently-incurable condition, characterized by muscle weakness, disability, and eventually death. As one of the most common forms of motor neuron disease, ALS is diagnosed based on the involvement of upper and/or lower motor neurons lesion. After diagnosis, patients usually die within three to five years. Nevertheless, there are people who live much longer: the infamous physicist (Stephen Hawking) is a prime example.

In terms of disease management, a multidisciplinary care approach (that focuses on symptomatic treatment and aims to preserve the pulmonary function) tends to deliver the best survival outcomes. For disease-modifying agents, there is limited option (with riluzole being the only drug to improve survival and to slow down progression but only to a modest degree). In specific, riluzole 50mg twice daily is recommended for patients. And, it delivers the most benefits to those having the definitive or probable ALS diagnosis with symptoms present for less than five years, the force vital capacity (“FVC”) >60%, and no tracheostomy. Contrarily, edaravone is recommended for patients with the disease for two years or less (and having an FVC of at least 80%). As shown, the demand for novel and more efficacious treatments are quite strong.

Notably, research suggested that the GGGGCC (G4C2) repeats expansion in a noncoding region of C9ORF72 is the most common cause (of the sporadic and familial forms of ALS). Accordingly, patients afflicted by ALS has the said disease allele (i.e. a copy of the gene) that expressed the G4C2 100X greater than normal individuals (as illustrated in figure 3). Using the ZFN transcription factors (“ZFN-TFs), Sangamo can disrupt/suppress the G4C2 sequences, thereby preventing the disease manifestation.



Figure 3: Mechanism of C90RF72 in causing neuronal degeneration (Source: Sangamo)

Final Remarks

While there are different approaches to edit genes for therapeutic development, Sangamo utilizes the ZFN platform to power an enriched pipeline of promising medicines. In part I, we elucidated the ramifications of the Kite/Gilead partnership. We then featured the HIV franchise as a hidden asset in part II. In this article, we assessed the underlying prospects the ALS segment. Of note, there is a higher-level intelligence that we published in advanced for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. In the said research, we elucidatedthis thesis in much greater details with specific data forecasting and market assessment.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) procured more than 476% profits; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) delivered over 128% gains; Kite Pharma netted 83%; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appreciated +214%. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) garned plus 174%. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned greater than 29% capital appreciation. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.

Notably, we’ll increase our price soon. SUBSCRIBE to our marketplace research now to lock in the current price and save money in the future. To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and CLICK the orange FOLLOW button . Asides the exclusivities, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by followingthis link. If you'd like to get our other once weekly ideas sent to your mailbox, check out Dr. Tran BioSci and sign up with our mailing list.