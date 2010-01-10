Crude Trade

Crude has formed a very clear double top on the daily chart. It also has an inside bar on Thursday 1/7 which sets up 2 trading opportunites. The first is the same we placed on 12/23 which was long at $75.65. I didn't believe in the fundamentals of the price then, and I still don't, but I got lucky, and my trailing stops, first at $76.00, then $78.00, and currently at $80.00, were not hit. I have a sure profit on this trade of $4350.00.

Now we have the same set up. The entry should be either long at $83.52, just above the high on 1/6/10, or short at $80.85 which is the low from 1/6/10.

The double top makes a compelling case for the short side, but the government intervention is really playing with the market and what has worked in the past, may not now.

Disclosure: Long @CL0H