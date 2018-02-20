Bitcoin Investment Trust A Buy

The world of cryptocurrency had a relatively quiet week. There was no news about potential government shutdowns, and no exchange was hacked. Don’t worry – I’m sure there will be more of that in the not-too-distant future. The major news was about the Litecoin fork.

There won’t be many details here, as this article is about GBTC. Here are the main takeaways: Litecoin creator Charlie Lee does not like the fork, the new coin is called Litecoin Cash, and Litecoin holders should find out how or if their exchanges or wallets are distributing the new coins. Litecoin did experience a bounce on the news, as people bought with the hope of significant price appreciation in the Litecoin Cash dividend.

Now, to the focus of this article. Last week, technical indicators signaled the Bitcoin sell-off was over. GBTC is now a buy. Let’s take a look at the 2 month chart of daily closes.

Bitcoin has been in a sell-off since reaching all-time highs in mid-December. There have been some dead cat bounces along the way, but the technicals never indicated the sell-off was over, until now.

Bitcoin closed below its 200-day moving average on February 5th – a bearish signal. The same day, the relative strength index (RSI) fell below 30, an oversold signal. In fact, the RSI, Slow Stochastic, and MACD all flashed oversold signals. February 6th began with Bitcoin trending lower but rebounding to finish higher on the day, still below the 200-day moving average; however, the volume on the day was clearly a bullish signal the sell-off might be over. Two days later, the price closed above the 200-day. On February 14th, the MACD line crossed the signal line, another bullish signal. The MACD line continues trending above the signal line, further bolstering the case the sell-off is over.

It is always possible this is another dead cat bounce; however, combining all 3 oversold signals with the price closing above the 200-day makes us confident this is not the case.

Let’s look at the 3 month chart for the last time all 3 technicals flashed the same signal.

As the chart shows, all 3 technicals flashed overbought signals in mid-December, right before the sell-off began. Conversely, all 3 flashing oversold now is a good indicator the sell-off is over.

We bought some GBTC on Friday and will most likely buy more in the next 72 hours.