Bitcoin Technicals In Uptrend

In our last official article, we called GBTC a Hold. Since that time, we posted an instablog with a brief note about our change in the outlook for GBTC, upgrading it from a Hold to a Buy. This article will revisit the Hold arguments and lay out the Buy arguments.

Technicals from Bearish to Bullish

Our prior article (Greyscale Bitcoin Investment Trust Is A Hold) described how Bitcoin’s technicals were Bearish; the price was in a downtrend. This has reversed. The chart below is from the instablog post.

Bitcoin’s price closed below its 200-day moving average on Feb 5th. The technicals promptly flashed oversold: the relative strength index flashed below 30 and the slow stochastic flashed below 20. The price soon bounced out of oversold territory and settled above the 200-day.

The chart has remained bullish since bouncing off the oversold indicators.

The price trended up from its 200-day and found resistance at the 50-day moving average. The price finally closed above the 50-day; however, as the 50-day was trending down, it’s tough to call a change in polarity. It is certainly not Bearish, but we are not yet willing to call the 50-day a support level. The potential rectangle pattern, however, may indicate the price is ready to breakout and continue the uptrend. (see yellow lines)





Bullish News

There has been no news from Robinhood about the rollout of crypto trading on its platform. As a reminder, Robinhood rolled out crypto trading on its app in early February in 5 states - California, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana and New Hampshire. It’s still early going, but the lack of news suggests that there have been no major problems with user experience, or there is not enough demand from users to stress the network. This will be an ongoing story as they roll out the capability to users in more states.

A potential rival to Robinhood, Circle, purchased crypto exchange Poloniex in late February.

“Circle, a cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm, will announce today that it is buying crypto exchange Poloniex—a move that immediately makes Circle one of the largest and most influential companies in the industry.”

Circle is a legitimate company, with “big investors—including Goldman Sachs, Chinese Internet giant Baidu, and venture capitalist Jim Breyer, one of the earliest backers of Facebook.” This move, we believe, further strengthens the argument that Bitcoin will eventually be a store of value, similar to gold. This is not necessarily Bullish for the price of Bitcoin, although it could be, but does throw water on the argument for Bitcoin becoming worthless. The addition of legitimate financial-services firms to the crypto world will help against fraudsters in the ICO world.

It is a stain on the whole crypto world, if only for the bad press, when a fraudulent ICO steals money from investors. It was good to see the SEC send subpoenas and information requests to ICOS, “demanding details about the structure of sales and pre-sales of ICOs.” Actions such as these will improve the image of legitimate cryptos and stop the flow of capital to useless ICOs. We are not arguing that all ICOs are useless, but we do not want to see the crypto world tarnished from a few criminals.

Possible Headwinds

Our previous word of caution was about the CFTC subpoena to Bitfinex and Tether. There has not been any word on this yet, at least nothing in the news or an internet search. There could be some extra volatility in the market if the CFTC finds that Tether does not have the claimed billions of dollars backing its coins. This might not be as significant as it seems at first glance, though. Tether is reported to have about $2.3 billion backing its coins. With the assumption that Bitcoin’s market cap is $190 billion, Tether’s 2.3 is only about 1.2% of market cap. This is not an insignificant number, but probably not enough to hurt the price in the long term.

As always, there is some negativity from big players in finance. This time it was a senior officer at Blackrock. The actual article could be considered tame, however, especially compared against Blackrock’s CEO calling Bitcoin an “index of money laundering.” The main point of this Blackrock article seems to be that crypto investing is not for everyone, which is true. Cryptos, like all investments, are not for everyone. Maybe the big players are coming around to the fact that cryptos are not going away.





Conclusion

Bitcoin’s price is no longer in a downtrend and appears to be in an uptrend, with bullish technical indicators. Major financial-services firms continue to advance the crypto revolution, while other major players are slowly realizing that the revolution will not be televised. With this in mind, we are reaffirming our Buy on GBTC.