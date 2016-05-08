Will This Bounce Last?

Last week was a downer for the market even though the DOW had itself a pretty good rally by the close on Friday.

As usual, a lousy jobs report caused the DOW to drop sharply in early trade, but then market participants remembered that bad economic news turned often out to be good news for the market, and so the rally was back on.

Lately, talk on Wall Street had it that the Fed was anxious to up its fund rate, but last week's selling squalls nixed that notion. So now some market strategists are telling their clients not to put any new money into this game unless last Friday's bounce turns out to be the beginning of a new bullish trend to higher highs.

Check this benchmark [RSP] index and note that the rally between the middle of February to the end of April was fuelled by nothing more but the fumes of an empty gas tank. This is why while this rally was on the MACD momentum bars stayed below the demarcation line in bearish territory.

At the same time the RSI strength indicator declined to its neutral line, all of which does not bode well for the market. This is especially the case with this wide gap showing between the red Moving Average line above the green MA line. It means that this market is overbought, top-heavy and ready to keel over.

Note that the tech-heavy NASDAQ market [NAS] also had a sharp two-month rally on an empty gas tank. The Moving-Average lines configuration [red line above the green] formed too wide an overbought gap which is bearish for the market most of the time.

A quick reminder that to the extend these gaps are too overbought bullish or too oversold bearish lies in the eyes of the beholder.

The MACD momentum bars have been bearish below the demarcation line since early April while the RSI strength indicator declined into bearish territory also. This is why the tech sector [BPI] has lost its bullish percent advantage and should the red MA line cross below the green, the market had better be prepared for a steep nose-dive.

Along with the technology sector, semiconductors are precursors of market behavior ahead. This is why with these two semis charts forecasting steep selloffs in the overall market in the near future, market participants had better take notice.

The daily MA lines configuration for the semis [SOX] is about to turn bearish with the red MA line poised to cross below the green, while the RSI strength indicator and MACD momentum bars are already deep into their respective bearish territories.

The weekly index [SOXX] gives a glimmer of hope that this impending selloff will be short-lived before the semis turn bullish again.

Note that after a wide bearish gap the MA lines configuration has narrowed considerably and could turn bullish once the red MA line crosses above the green line.

The MACD momentum bars are still bullish on top of the demarcation line while the RSI strength indicator is hanging on to its neutral line. While all of this is positive for the semis and the market as a whole, the bulls in this game had better keep their fingers crossed.

Note that the internals of the market [50R] have one by one given up the ghost. The RSI strength indicator is deep in its bearish territory and so are the MACD momentum bars.

The last bullish holdout, the MA lines configuration has now turned bearish too with the red line crossing below the green line. So watch out down below.

The commodity market [GTX] had itself a pretty good run since the last part of February. Check its twin, the Baltic [BDI] and you can see why. Keep in mind that the GTX produces that stuff, and the BDI ships it around the globe.

For whatever reason there was a surge of demand especially for metals between March and April and that fired up both indexes.

But now the MACD momentum bars have slipped below their respective demarcation lines and it remains to be seen if that means a return of the doldrums for commodities.

The bulls in this market [SPXL] fired up a pretty good rally between the middle of February and the middle of April. But they did it with the usual "irrational exuberance" that left the MACD momentum bars behind and below the demarcation line. The RSI strength indicator also slipped into its bearish territory, all of which put the brakes on this rally.

Although the MA lines configuration shows too wide an overbought gap between the red line above the green, this gap is narrowing. This suggests that the market is ready to consolidate along the ceiling, which could be the first phase of a takeoff plateau for a renewed rally. Time will tell.

The bears [SPXS] have their own troubles to content with. This is why any talk about a looming bear market is way premature. Yes, with the MACD momentum bars on top of the demarcation line, upside momentum is on the bear's side. But that does not mean very much for as long as the MA lines configuration stays negative for the bear with the red MA line below the green.

When the yellow metal [GOLD] had this sharp rally between early February and early March, its MA lines configuration turned extremely negative with this too wide an overbought gap between the red MA line above the green line.

Sure enough, that put a lid on gold's rally especially when the MACD momentum bars crossed below the demarcation line. But the RSI strength indicator remained in its bullish territory and that gave gold a chance to consolidate.

It also caused the MA lines configuration to turn solidly bullish with just the right gap between the red MA line above the green. To top it off, the MACD momentum bars are back in their bullish territory, above the demarcation line.

The only caveat for the yellow metal is the sharp spike-up in late April which is still giving gold a nosebleed. This is why a bit of a pullback now, followed by some consolidation would strengthen the rally for gold.

Other than that, the upside is wide open for the yellow metal.

Oil [WTIC] also shows a bullish MA lines configuration with the red MA line above the green. But the overbought gap between these two lines is just a bit too wide for comfort.

Sure, the RSI strength indicator is solid in its bullish territory, but that the MACD momentum bars are slipping below the demarcation line will soon put an end to the oil-rally.

When all is said and done, that the components of the cyclical index [PEZ] are all in a bearish configuration implies that the bull in this game will have to struggle a bit longer.

Still, the configurations of all the indexes mentioned here are such that given a bit more time the bull is on the right track to rally again.

But for now it is best to wait and see how the market unfolds before committing new cash to the market.

In case the market unfolds your way, here are some favored ETFs to keep on tap.

ETF Sectors:

Discretionary, Industrials, Materials;

Leveraged Bull ETFs:

Gold Miners 2x (NYSEARCA:NUGT), Jr. Gold Miners 3x (NYSEARCA:JNUG), Gold 2x (NYSEARCA:UGL), DOW 3x (NYSEARCA:UDOW), S&P 500 3x (NYSEARCA:UPRO), NASDAQ 2x (NYSEARCA:QLD), MID-Caps 2x (NYSEARCA:MVV), Financials 2x (NYSEARCA:UYG), Semis 2x (NYSEARCA:SOXL), Health Care 2x (NYSEARCA:RXL);

Non-Leveraged Long ETFs:

Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:SGDM), Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF), Mid-Caps (NYSEARCA:IWS), Russell 2000, (NYSEARCA:IWO), Discretionary (NASDAQ:PSCD), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVW), Materials (NYSEARCA:IYM), Industrials (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Gold Miners (IGDX);

Leveraged Bear ETFs:

S&P 500, 2x (NYSEARCA:SDS), Financials 3x (NYSEARCA:FAZ), Russell 2000, 2x (NYSEARCA:TWM) DOW 2x (NYSEARCA:DDM), Emerging Markets 3x (NYSEARCA:EDZ), Energy 3x (NYSEARCA:ERY);

Non-Leveraged Short ETFs:

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH), Commodity (NYSEARCA:DDP), Oil (NYSEARCA:SZO), Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM), NASDAQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ), Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM), DOW (NYSEARCA:DOG), Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF), Active Bear (NYSEARCA:HDGE);

Check my Home-Page for more info on ETFs and markets, and

GOOD LUCK!