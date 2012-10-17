Top Insider Trades 10/16/12: ICPT, JNS, PCS, FAST

Daily Top Insider Trades Instablog

Did you know? You could have seen the trades below within hours of being filed. If you want more Top Trades emailed 4 times a day, sign up for our Free Intra-Day Top Trades Alerts.

In a victory for common sense, the trading behavior of company executives, directors, and large shareholders in the stocks of firms they're registered "insiders" at have been proven profitable to monitor by both academic studies and (more importantly) the experience of professional investors.

Below are lists of the top 10 mainly open-market insider purchases and sales filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, October 16, 2012 as ranked by dollar value.

Please note, however, that these are factual lists (with edits to remove some noise), not buy and sell recommendations. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the importance of an insider transaction, and, frankly, often not even the most important metric that determines if an insider transaction is significant.

We should also point out that we are presently in a slow filing time for insiders because many companies still have their trading windows closed to their executives until their June quarter earnings are released.

But at InsiderInsights.com, we find new investment ideas just about every day using these and more intricate insider screens to determine where we should focus our subsequent fundamental and technical analysis. And while stocks don't (or shouldn't) move up or down based on insider activity alone, insiders tend to be good indicators of when real stock-moving events like earnings surprises, corporate actions, and new products may be in the offing.

So use these regular blog posts as the initial research tools they are meant to be, and click the links in the tables to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email support@insiderinsights.com with any questions on our proprietary insider data, and how it is best analyzed.

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes