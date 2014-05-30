Top Insider Trades 5/29/14: DKS, TWI, CACH, CATS

Jonathan Moreland is the founder and Director of Research at InsiderInsights.com. A fundamental analyst with an MBA in finance, Mr. Moreland identified insider data over 25 years ago as an excellent first screen to determine where to focus his research efforts. He is quoted frequently in the media for his insider analysis, and stock recommendations stemming from it. He is also author of "Profit From Legal Insider Trading" (Dearborn 2001).

In a victory for common sense, the trading behavior of company executives, directors, and large shareholders in the stocks of firms they're registered "insiders" at have been proven profitable to monitor by both academic studies and (more importantly) the experience of professional investors.

Below are lists of the top 10 mainly open-market insider purchases and sales filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, May 29, 2014 as ranked by dollar value.

Please note, however, that these are factual lists (with edits to remove some noise), not buy and sell recommendations. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the importance of an insider transaction, and, frankly, often not even the most important metric that determines if an insider transaction is significant.

We should also point out that we are presently in a slow filing time for insiders because many companies still have their trading windows closed to their executives until their June quarter earnings are released.

But at InsiderInsights.com, we find new investment ideas just about every day using these and more intricate insider screens to determine where we should focus our subsequent fundamental and technical analysis. And while stocks don't (or shouldn't) move up or down based on insider activity alone, insiders tend to be good indicators of when real stock-moving events like earnings surprises, corporate actions, and new products may be in the offing.

So use these regular blog posts as the initial research tools they are meant to be, and click the links in the tables to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email support@insiderinsights.com with any questions on our proprietary insider data, and how it is best analyzed.

Insider Purchases
Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
Investor Ab BO Agile Therapeutics AGRX JB* $15,059,694
Stack Edward W CB,CEO,BO Dicks Sporting DKS B $4,894,251
Care Capital Iii BO Agile Therapeutics AGRX JB* $3,000,000
Peizer Terren S CB,CEO,BO Catasys CATS JB* $1,205,001
Painter Scott CEO,CB,BO Truecar TRUE B $1,033,358
Stone Larry D DIR Dicks Sporting DKS B $976,684
Avramovich Daniel DIR U S Silica SLCA B $501,900
Price Michael F DIR,BO Cache CACH B $500,001
Soave Anthony L DIR Titan Intl TWI B $489,480
Global Gp PT,DIR Global Partners GLP B $411,213

Insider Sales
Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
Bain Capital BO Sensata Tech ST JS* $1,223,900,032
Svlsf Iv BO Ophthotech OPHT S $39,393,645
Duckett W David PR,BO Plains All Am Pipe PAA S $11,614,584
Brown Williamson BO Reynolds Amer RAI JS* $9,998,061
FMR O Gt Adv Tech GTAT S $7,425,228
Franklin Res BO Dynegy DYN S $7,284,285
Argonaut PE BO Usa Compression USAC JS* $6,430,098
Sanghi Steve PR,CEO,CB Microchip Tech MCHP S $5,682,405
Burow Kristina DIR Receptos RCPT S $4,570,882
Chang Peter C CB,PR,CEO Alliance Fiber AFOP AS $4,282,543

