Telecom Research: Rising Telecom Stocks Boosted By Large Trading Volumes (Dec-18)

Screen Criteria:

List of Telecom stocks, trading higher on larger-than-normal volumes during the most recent trading session. (Link to original post)

Ranking of This List:

This list is currently ranked 234 out of 284 lists tracked by Contextuall.com, i.e. the company characteristics described below have outperformed 17.61% of lists in Contextuall's coverage universe.

Average Weekly Returns:

Average 1-Week Return of All Stocks Mentioned Below: -4.29%

Average 1-Month Return of All Stocks Mentioned Below: -3.60%

Analysis of List Alpha:

Number of Stocks in This List Generating Excess Return vs. SP500 (Beta Adjusted Over Last Week): 2 out of 4 (50.0%)

Number of Stocks in This List Generating Excess Return vs. SP500 (Beta Adjusted Over Last Month): 1 out of 4 (25.0%)

(List sorted by monthly performance, from best to worst)

1. Multiband Corporation (NASDAQ:MBND): Multiband Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the provision of voice, data, and video services to multi-dwelling unit and single family home customers in the United States. Today's trading volume is 3.25 times larger than normal, with the stock gaining 1.20% during the most recent session.

2. BCE (NYSE:BCE): Provides wireline voice and wireless communications services, Internet access, data services, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. Today's trading volume is 6.23 times larger than normal, with the stock gaining 0.18% during the most recent session.

3. Fairpoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP): Provides communication services to residential and business customers in rural and small urban communities primarily in northern New England. Today's trading volume is 7.24 times larger than normal, with the stock gaining 2.40% during the most recent session.

4. Warwick Valley Telephone Company (WVT): Today's trading volume is 1.52 times larger than normal, with the stock gaining 1.47% during the most recent session.