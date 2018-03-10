Gain Capital - The Modern Day Bucket Shop

Gain Capital takes no actual position on your behalf when you trade bitcoin. You are only buying a derivative.

The bucket shops from the late 1800's to the early 1920's are back with a new 21st century version.

“There is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again.” – Reminiscences of a Stock Operator, Edwin LeFevre in a thinly disguised biography of Jesse Livermore – 1923

Bucket Shops

First, a bit of a history lesson. It will be lot more fun than crunching numbers. Corresponding with the introduction of stock tickers, bucket shops began appearing in the US in the 1870’s. They were typically small store front operations that catered to the small investor, where speculators could bet on price fluctuations of stocks during market hours.

The key characteristic of the bucket shop was that no actual shares were bought and sold: all trading was between the bucket shops and its clients. No securities were accepted or delivered. The bucket shop made its profit from commissions, and further profited when share prices moved against the client. They would allow large leverage, with margin requirements as low as 1%, and refused to make margin calls – they just wiped you out and closed the “position”.

They were made illegal after they were cited as a major contributor to the two stock market crashes in the early 1900’s. The practice flourished until outlawed in the 1920’s. The New York assembly passed the Martin Act in 1922, which essentially banned bucket shops.

“Bucket Shop” is a defined term in many U.S. states that criminalize the operation of a bucket shop. The criminal definition refers to an operation in which the customer is sold what is supposed to be a derivative interest in a security or commodity future, but there is no transaction made on any exchange. The transaction goes into “the bucket” and is never executed. Because there is no trading of actual securities, the customer is essentially betting against the house based on a fiction of “let’s pretend you bought this”. Bucketing of orders violates several provisions of US securities law. These prohibitions apply to legitimate brokerages as well as bucket shops.

There is a fun free ebook here – The Statist, Volume 23 – page 750 on bucket shops written June 29, 1889.

But everything that is old is new again….

Gain Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: GCAP) recently touted in a press release that they were joining the bitcoin bonanza. The stock initially reacted higher on the news.

After the spike, the stock came right back to it’s normal trading range. But let’s talk about what their new bitcoin model really is.

Yes, you can “trade bitcoin”, they say. Or do you really?

Let’s look at the details. From forex.com, depending on where you are in the world, you can “trade” bitcoin. Here is their bitcoin market information.

Market Name Spread Margin Rates Overnight Financing Bitcoin($) From $70 From 25% 0.08219%

I know I said we weren’t going to crunch numbers today, but sometimes you have to eat your veggies.

Let’s say I buy 5 bitcoins for $10,000 today. That’s $50,000. But due to the wonderful world of leverage, I only need to put up 25% margin. So that’s $12,500. Note this is the minimum margin, where I would be sold out, so of course my account size must be larger than that. Let’s use an example account size of $20,000.

First off is the spread – “From $70” – that could change with market conditions to be even higher. This would apply during high volatility periods or periods of low liquidity. But even at $70, I just paid $350 in spread. My account is now $19,650. I bought at the ask, and my position is now valued at the bid. But that’s OK because it's “Bitcoin to the moon baby!”

Overnight financing - .08219% every day… you know what that comes out to? – 29.9995% PER YEAR.

If I hold my 5 bitcoins for 1 year and the price never even changes… I would lose $15,000 in overnight fees. I suppose I actually wouldn’t in this case because at 25% margin, I would get sold out of the position – and only lose $7500, as my account value declines to cross $12,500. So, after six months with bitcoin still at $10,000 – I get punted from the trade with a nice size loss of 37.5% of my original $20K.

Never mind that bitcoin trades illiquid at times and has plenty of volatility. What could go wrong there?

How is that different than normal currency trading? Well, at least with currency trading, the spreads are razor thin and the overnight carrying costs are much lower. Example, right now USD/CAD has a long roll over daily rate of .3 pips (percentage in price) – where 100 pips is 1%. So that would take 333 days to lose 1% of your position size. That’s very reasonable. But with bitcoin – it is 8.219 pips per day – 2600% higher in rollover cost.

So back to the bucket shop argument. You see, when you “buy” bitcoin on their exchange, you are just buying a derivative. They are not actually going into the market and buying and selling bitcoin. They just “bucket” your order and play against you as the house at a 30% per year edge (plus the spread). And just like the bucket shops of old – there are no margin calls – they just close your position out. Well foreseen Edwin LeFevre.

Gain Capital Management is the 21st century bucket shop.

On Gain’s 4th quarter conference call – in addition to reporting a 39.8% decline in revenue, they talked about how the roll out is going. You see, according to them, individuals won’t be hurt yet because the requirements for capital are so high…. for now. I believe Credit Suisse made a similar argument of the XIV – just for sophisticated daily trading only.

“I will say that maybe almost by design the CMA put a relatively high threshold for the individual, if it’s a five point minimum with 40% leverage. If Bitcoin trading at you know 10,000 bucks, 50,000, I am talking about 20,000 of margin. That already puts it in the upper echelons of a core retail product. - Glenn Stevens - CEO Gain Capital

But…. No worries, they will keep pushing to get this product to the masses.

“So, yes, we have it. Yes, we offer it. But until either that product itself comes out with a Bitcoin mini or other changes, I don't expect it to be a really retail friendly. That's part of the reason why we're looking to supplement or complement or in parallel leverage our existing crypto products in the U.S. with the product is more retail friendly that resides more in our product.com environment. So that's the goal for that. But the future versions still out there. - Glenn Stevens - CEO Gain Capital

Perhaps on the CBOE they can trade “mini” or fractions of bitcoin – but that is in the future.

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

I should point out that Gain Capital is NOT doing anything illegal. They have simply found ways to make what used to be criminal, and make it legal. Regulations can be changed and they will conform to their markets. But that doesn't mean it's a good idea.

Two schools of thought on this. One, they will make a ton of money by charging spreads plus 30% annual rates. Or two, what kind of company puts their clients in such a guaranteed losing position? It’s like running the weekly poker game with such a high rake that everyone will eventually go broke. The only way to keep your revenues rising year over year will be to add more and more new clients, that subsequently go broke. At least with Casino’s, you get some free buffets, nice shows, and can have some entertainment.

I would avoid trading bitcoin on a derivatives bucket shop model. At least for me, I’ll also be avoiding GCAP, the stock. I just don’t see a long term growing business. Bitcoin trading may help them correct their slide in revenues and they may have a few good quarters here and there. It could even be a nice trade to upside, for a while. But my view is their revenue stream is still too subject to the fluctuations of gambling fervor of a client base that can’t win (overall). Judging by their quarterly results, it’s already difficult enough in normal currency trading. As always, good luck - and if your trading bitcoin with Gain Capital - well, you're going to need it.