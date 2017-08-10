BTD WATCH LIST

On July 9, 2012 the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) was signed. FDASIA Section 902 provides for a new designation - Breakthrough Therapy Designation. A breakthrough therapy is a drug:

intended alone or in combination with one or more other drugs to treat a serious or life threatening disease or condition and

preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints, such as substantial treatment effects observed early in clinical development.

If a drug is designated as breakthrough therapy, FDA will expedite the development and review of such drug. All requests for breakthrough therapy designation will be reviewed within 60 days of receipt, and FDA will either grant or deny the request.

ADAP CARA GLYC MCRB MEIP PGNX PRTO QURE RXDX SCMP STML SYN TOCA TNXP TRVN



PPS

1YR RANGE SHARES

MCAP

BTD

CASH|DEBT



PT ADAP

5.52

3.76 - 8.36 93.5

516M

CANCER-16

200|0



CARA 14.93 5.27 - 28.50 32.5

486M UP-CKD-17 36.8|0 X GLYC 11.68 3.82 - 16.94 32.7

382M CANCER-17 34.6|0 MCRB 13.69 8.85 - 15.09 40.5 554M CDI-15 187|0 MEIP 2.87 1.34 - 3.26 36.7 105M CANCER-16 56.7|0 PGNX 5.76 4.84 - 11.72 70.2 404M CANCER-15 126.3|48.8 PRTO 1.35 1.10 - 11.45 17.6 23M CKD-17 34|0 X QURE 8.09 4.72 - 9.72 25.5 206M FIX-17 120|20 RXDX 10 4.15 - 11.45 56.2 562M CANCER-17 104|29 SCMP 10.45 9.30 - 17.55 46.3 484M NPC-16 84|291 X STML 8.85 5.50 -14.60 25.1 222M CANCER-16 90|0 X SYN 0.59 0.41 - 1.90 128.2 75M CDI -17 13.4|0 TOCA 11.10

9.68 - 17.95

19.8 219M CANCER-17 28|26 TNXP 3.48 0.33 - 9.40 7.5 26M PTSD-16 22.4|0 X TRVN 2.48 2.15 - 8 59.7 148M PAIN-16 97|27 X



