AGTC = The Next Busted Penny Stock

Downside Momentum Highlights

Stock rating = Strong Sell Stock target price = $0.50 Current stock price = $3.72 as of Feb, 22, 2018 52-week price range = $3.25 - $8.40

Outstanding shares = 18.1M shares as of Feb 22, 2018 Market Capital = $67.4M Cash reserves = More than $100M as of Feb 22, 2018 (enough for next 3 years salary for the management)

Cash Burn = ~ $10M / quarter

Debt = $0 Company Presentation = [November 2017]

Institutional Holders = 9.8M / 18M = 60%



Altum Research commented on $AGTC in his recent article:

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This is a gene therapy company working on some rare diseases. Like most gene therapy companies around, it uses AAV vectors to deliver genes that repair unfunctional or mis-functional genes. AGTC data by YCharts Why this company is interesting is it has (as of Nov. 2017) ~$125 million in cash, but its market cap is sitting at $77 million. If it were trading at cash value tomorrow, that would give us a 60% upside! So what is the deal - why is this trading significantly below cash value? Tah-dah: In its lead candidate trial for CNGB3-associated achromatopsia (ACHM B3), the drug showed very little efficacy. The company oddly has decided to decrease the dose as well as have a single surgeon prepare a protocol for the procedure of injection into the eye. It seems like perhaps the company knows what is going wrong, but will this solution be able to fix it? Given the low ~$10 million cash burn per quarter, AGTC is well funded for the next 1.5 years at minimum, and that doesn't include additional milestones that may come in from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) (yes, they are partnered). Together, this makes the downside fairly shallow, with any potential efficacy improvements giving us a large upside. When can we expect new data? Around 3Q '18 - possibly into the fourth quarter. The company will likely PR that the last patient is dosed in this important trial, and the readout is six months following. So stay tuned while we dig further.

I went to check all the press releases of the company and to my surprise and shock, I found management fooling around with investors' money. They have not produced any results and even admitted that their drug doesn't work. Not to forget that they are way behind $NITE, MeiraGTx and even $ADVM is going to start phase 1/2 in the same indications.

Looking at just one indication XLRS which $AGTC is working on:

X-linked retinoschisis = XLRS

Total requirement enrollment = 27

Enrolled to date Feb 09, 2018 = 22

PRIMARY END POINT IS SAFETY

SECONDARY END POINT IS EFFICACY = FAILED



The company is running trials for the last 4 year and keeps informing investors that SECONDARY END POINT IS EFFICACY AND DRUG DOESN'T SHOW ACTIVITY OR EFFICACY. Read below from their press release:

Feb 9, 2018 at 7:00 AM EST

XLRS Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

The company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS) product candidate as part of AGTC's collaboration with Biogen.

To date, the company has completed enrollment of 12 patients in the first four groups which completes the dose escalation phase of the trial. The company is also enrolling adult patients in the expansion group at the highest dose level and children between the ages of 6 and 18 at the mid-dose level. As of February 9, 2018, a total of 22 patients have been enrolled in the trial across all groups. The primary endpoint of this clinical trial is safety, and available data thus far have shown that AGTC's XLRS product candidate has been generally safe and well tolerated.

The company expects to fully enroll the study by the end of March 2018 and present data after the last patient enrolled has been followed for six months.

