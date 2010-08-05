What's Clarient Got to Do With It?

I’m always amazed at how companies are rated, what sectors they are put in and how the brokers and analysts figure out who their competitors are. Evidently there are no standards to guide the supposed guides, and what we wind up with is a Gordian knot that is onerous to decipher while seeming relatively easy for the comparers to remedy.

Take Clarient (CLRT) for example. Zack's Research has their “Top Peers” as Arthrocare Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTC), Given Imaging (GIVN), and Cyberonics (NASDAQ:CYBX) and tags CLRT with the “Medical Instruments” group. Clarient has not built medical instruments in years and those investing in Clarient and comparing it to other firms in their sector will have erroneous information.

Not that Zacks is the only miscreant here. Schwab lumps CLRT into this broad group whose tree looks something like this… Sector- Healthcare; Industry- Healthcare; Sub Industry- Healthcare Services and then proceeds to list several companies including several Dental related holdings, home healthcare companies and my favorite China Cord Blood (who thinks of these names).

Granted, mixed in with these 90 Sub Industry Healthcare Services sector Clarient comparators, you do see the GXDX, LH, GHDX, BRLI, and maybe a handful of companies with which one could do a fair sector comparison. But these 6-10 firms are diluted by the 80 other companies in this bouillabaisse and one is easily misled by data averaged out of this type of comparison.

It seems to this writer that those we entrust with providing data we all use in doing our own due diligence are being less than diligent in doing theirs. Consequently we have all manner of misguided associations that are being offered as gospel when it is sheer heresy. Just because the brokers and ratings gurus are too lazy or too incompetent or too resistant to change to provide the appropriate filters to their fee based clients and potential customers does not mean this practice should be tolerated.

It is incumbent on investors and potential investors to seek the proper tools to compare stocks within a sector and it is valuable to the investor that the correct data be provided. That data is readily available and it is only the archaic and inefficient manner in which the brokers collect and display the information that stands in the way of a clearer understanding of who the real competitor is for that company you follow.

I for one want to know if my cancer diagnostic lab services company is being compared and rated with and against other cancer diagnostic services labs, or, may the gods forbid, China Blood Cord or a dental practice in Poughkeepsie.



It's time for the brokers and others that are selling information or using information to rate companies to refresh their data.

Long Clarient