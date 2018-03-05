AGTech. Update

The trading volume has shrunk. Big sellers appear to be out but no reason to buy the stock, yet. The buyers are waiting to see the pick up in revenue or some big announcement to get excited about.

PayTM (India): The GamePind mobile game platform continues to gain momentum. Rummy (One of few games allowed to play for a cash payout in India) is expected to be released soon, and that's when we will be able to get a better handle on this venture.

Online Guan Dan Poker Tournament has been ready to go for a while. The management is waiting for the green light from Beijing. It will be introduced along with existing "2 on 1" or Fight the Landlord game, so I expect the "ramp" to be relatively quick. I believe the company is waiting for the conclusion of The National People's Congress meeting which started Monday. There will be a lot of changes including a new Finance Minister who could resume the Internet Lottery Sales.

The promotion activities for the Sports Lottery Instant Scratch Cards started a few days ago and will run for the entire month. If this goes well (selling lottery tickets to online customers), provinces are lined up to run promotions of their own. Alibaba-AGTech effectively becomes a new distribution channel for the Lottery industry. There are many ways for AGTech-Alibaba to monetize from this activity. This is another activity that competitors are looking behind AGTech's shoulder, so the management is being tight-lipped.

I keep hearing about some big deal involving one of the biggest media company and the World Cup. I am sure we will hear more once the commercial terms are ironed out. Maybe CCTV?

Lots of things are happening, but many of these initiatives are not gushing cash yet. The company is also quiet which I like but makes investors antsy. We need to be a little patient while longer.