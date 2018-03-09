AGTech Launches China National Sports Lottery Promotion Campaign

AGTech will utilize its proprietary marketing and promotional platform and connect participating customers with many of Alibaba’s merchants, providing customers with numerous benefits, further adding to their lottery purchasing.

From March 9th to April 5th, 2018, customers making purchases through Alipay will have the chance to win China Sports Lottery’s signature instant scratch lottery ticket, “Ding Gua Gua,” with values ranging from RMB 5 to RMB 20. Customers can then visit local Sports Lottery store to claim the instant scratch lottery ticket, experiencing lottery in person.

During the campaign, customers will have chances to win additional gifts and rewards through the advertising banner on Alipay’s home page, Alipay’s dedicated lottery app, or by scanning the special promotional QR code on posters throughout China Sports Lottery’s vast sales networks. Participants can win gifts such as Tmall coupons, Youku subscriptions, Taobao Waimai coupon packages, Fliggy traveling coupons and many more, with a value totaling over RMB 18 million.

This marketing campaign showcases the powerful synergies between AGTech’s deep experience in the lottery industry as well as the vast resources of its parent companies in a first of its kind collaboration. If this campaign is successful, there will be many follow up opportunities to further develop this into a new channel of distribution for the lottery industry nationwide. AGTech will have opportunities to work with both national and provincial lottery authorities.

The benefit to the lottery industry is very clear. They gain access to a new breed of online customers who may not know or have never visited the retail shops. And until the resumption of the Internet Lottery Sales, this effort is the closest thing there is. Some believe this could be a "test" of Internet Lottery infrastructure and system for both parties. Alibaba even created a dedicated Lottery App for their site. Hmmmmmm.

There are various ways for AGTech to monetize from such campaign. AGTech can get a slice of revenue from participating merchants, AliPay, Sports Lottery, etc. I sense that the commercial conversation will be had after reviewing the effectiveness of the month-long campaign. Also, the data of the lottery players that AGTech will collect will be worth its weight in gold. How do you value that???

This campaign is an opportunity not only to secure their relationship with the Sports Lottery further but to establish themselves as the most innovative leader in the lottery industry.

Also, we must not forget the big call option we have on the resumption of Internet Lottery Sales (stock can triple over-night). I sense that it's a question of when not if. The picture will get lot clearer after the Party meeting end of March when Xi Jin Ping becomes the country's new emperor. This is great news for China (assuming that XJP continues to be a benevolent leader which I believe) After the meeting, the policymakers can focus on their job rather than playing politics to keep their job. XJP is not a fan of surging real estate prices. If he takes that away from the provincial government's coffer, he must replace it. Tax revenue from Internet Lottery Sales could be one of them. Keep thinking happy thoughts.