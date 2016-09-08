AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 9/2/2016

Assets in actively managed ETFs increased by $170 million, or 0.63%, to $27.097 billion. There were no new funds last week which leaves the count at 148.
There were no huge stand outs at the fund provider level. First Trust grew by $70 million, several providers brought in $20 million including iShares and PIMCO. The only loser was WisdomTree which declined by $14 million.
The category break out was slightly more pronounced with $76 million flowing into Short Term Bond and $53 million to Alternative Income while $12 million each flowed from Foreign Bond and Alternative.
Number of Active ETFs by Sponsor
Number of Active ETFs by Strategy
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 shares.
