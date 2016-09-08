AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 9/2/2016

Assets in actively managed ETFs increased by $170 million, or 0.63%, to $27.097 billion. There were no new funds last week which leaves the count at 148.

There were no huge stand outs at the fund provider level. First Trust grew by $70 million, several providers brought in $20 million including iShares and PIMCO. The only loser was WisdomTree which declined by $14 million.

The category break out was slightly more pronounced with $76 million flowing into Short Term Bond and $53 million to Alternative Income while $12 million each flowed from Foreign Bond and Alternative.

Number of Active ETFs by Sponsor

Number of Active ETFs by Strategy

