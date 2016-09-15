AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 9/9/2016

Assets in actively managed ETFs increased by $58 million or 0.21% to $27.156 billion despite the huge selloff on Friday. There were no new funds last week which leaves the overall count at 148.

PIMCO had the largest net gain with $90 million followed by $24 million for State Street. WBI contracted by $35 million while WisdomTree dipped by $31 million.

At the category level Short Term Bond brought in $136 million, Alternative lost $40 million and Tactical was reduced by $36 million.

To subscribe to our full monthly report, please register at http://www.advisorshares.com/ (note the full report is only available to financial professionals).





Number of Active ETFs by Sponsor

Number of Active ETFs by Strategy