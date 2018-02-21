AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 2/16/2018

Assets in actively managed ETFs snapped back along with the broad market last week with a large net gain of $1.2 billion. There was a net increase of seven new active ETFs last week including six funds from Vanguard. Vanguard launched five single-factor funds and one multi-factor fund and while they are rules-based, Barron’s reports that “they don’t track an index, and they have a unique ability to refresh the portfolio when deemed appropriate.” 1
Much of the net gains came from price appreciation. First Trust jumped $247 million, PIMCO tacked on $167 million and ARK Investment gained $141 million. Hull Tactical was the only decliner in seven digits, dropping $4 million.
At the strategy level, it was a clean sweep of gains led by $422 million for Short Term Bond followed by $222 for Global Equity and $168 million for Alternative.
1Crystal Kim, “Vanguard’s New ETFs: Factors for Success,” Barron’s, February 17, 2008
