AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 2/23/2018
Portfolio Strategy, ETF investing, Foreign Companies
Contributor Since 2005
Roger Nusbaum is the ETF Strategist for AdvisorShares. This Arizona-based professional has over 25 years of industry experience. He is also a well-known financial commentator covering ETFs, retirement planning and portfolio management for AlphaBaskets.com and at TheStreet.com. We think Roger is particularly insightful on exchange-traded funds, risk management and investing in international markets. Visit Roger's work at TheMaven (https://www.themaven.net/etf/) and AlphaBaskets (http://alphabaskets.com)
Assets in actively managed ETFs continued to rebound from the panic in early February, adding $388 million to reach $49.49 billion in total net assets. The overall fund count remained steady at 213.
First Trust led weekly asset growth with $111 million followed by $77 million into Ark Investment. Declines were negligible with iShares losing a net $14 million.
At the strategy level, Global Equity brought in $83 million, Short Term Bond added $71 million and Alternative grew by $66 million. There were no noteworthy decliners.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including possible loss of money. Shares are actively managed and are subject to risk similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 shares.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does notguarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website http://AdvisorShares.com .
AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article, and have no business relationship with any companwhose stock is mentioned in this article.