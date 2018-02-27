AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 2/23/2018

Assets in actively managed ETFs continued to rebound from the panic in early February, adding $388 million to reach $49.49 billion in total net assets. The overall fund count remained steady at 213.

First Trust led weekly asset growth with $111 million followed by $77 million into Ark Investment. Declines were negligible with iShares losing a net $14 million.

At the strategy level, Global Equity brought in $83 million, Short Term Bond added $71 million and Alternative grew by $66 million. There were no noteworthy decliners.

