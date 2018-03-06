AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 3/2/2018

Assets in actively managed ETFs added $33 million last week, increasing total net assets to $49.53 billion. One new fund launched last week, which brings the total number to 214.

Despite the small net gain, there were some large moves at both the provider and category levels. iShares led the gainers with $76 million, followed by $70 million to Fidelity and $61 million to ARK Investment. PIMCO declined by $121 million.

Short Term Bond added $57 million and Global Equity grew by $37 million. Foreign Equity contracted by $27 million, Alternative Income lost $25 million and US Equity slid by $23 million.

