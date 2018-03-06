AdvisorShares Active ETF Market Share Update – Week Ending 3/2/2018
Assets in actively managed ETFs added $33 million last week, increasing total net assets to $49.53 billion. One new fund launched last week, which brings the total number to 214.
Despite the small net gain, there were some large moves at both the provider and category levels. iShares led the gainers with $76 million, followed by $70 million to Fidelity and $61 million to ARK Investment. PIMCO declined by $121 million.
Short Term Bond added $57 million and Global Equity grew by $37 million. Foreign Equity contracted by $27 million, Alternative Income lost $25 million and US Equity slid by $23 million.
To subscribe to our full monthly report, please register at info.advisorshares.com/ActiveETFReport (note the full report is only available to financial professionals).
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including possible loss of money. Shares are actively managed and are subject to risk similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 shares.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does notguarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website http://AdvisorShares.com .
AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article, and have no business relationship with any companwhose stock is mentioned in this article.