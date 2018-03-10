Barbarians At The Newell (NWL) Gate Create A Great Setup

Newell Brands (NWL) is an American worldwide marketer of consumer and commercial products with a portfolio of brands including Rubbermaid food storage, home organization and reusable container products; Contigo and Bubba water bottles; Coleman outdoor products; Diamond matches; Sharpie, Expo Markers, PaperMate, Dymo, Elmer's, Krazy Glue, Mr. Sketch, Parker Pens, Uniball, Prismacolor, Rotring, Xacto, Waterman, Berol stationery products; Bicycle and Bee Playing Cards; Aprica, Nuk, Tigex, Babysun, Baby Jogger and Graco children's products; First Alert alarm systems; Calphalon cookware and kitchen electrics; Sunbeam, Rival, Crock-Pot, Holmes, FoodSaver, Oster, Osterizer, Mr. Coffee small kitchen appliances; Yankee Candle candles; Jostens custom memorabilia; and Goody hair care accessories.

Newell has been cut in half in the past year. NWL’s debt fueled acquisition of Jarden has not panned out quite as successfully as management hoped. Leverage is a double-edged sword and the recent sales/margin underperformance have caused investors to flee in mass. The Elmer’s glue (a NWL brand) is 50% off and NOW people are running out of the store. This creates an attractive opportunity to get long NWL up against a clear double bottom at $25 for a near term swing to the mid 30’s.

The fundamentals aren’t particularly great, the valuation is not really cheap, and I don’t love the CPG space. Partly due to my view that brands are becoming less relevant in the Amazon era. See - Scott Galloway - How Amazon is Dismantling Retail. And the staples space has been bid up for the yield in this rate environment.

Newell does have very good brands that are market leaders, as well as a successful track record of share gains and innovation, this is the NWL moat. But I think sentiment in NWL will go from very negative to somewhat positive in the coming weeks and months. My view is that the Starboard/Icahn duo will renew some optimism on the name when the proxy vote gets nearer, and they ultimately win. A more involved Icahn (a large holder) and it's Katy bar the door – we already know he has a large position and is not afraid to pick a good fight. One tweet from Icahn that he is going after the board probably takes the stock to the low 30’s.

The emperor has no clothes on

NWL management basically "struck out looking" 3 times in a row after promising growth they guided down the last 3 Q’s. Now they are going to try and defend their turf in a proxy (early May annual meeting) with Starboard and Icahn beating down the doors. I find it hard to believe some positive change does not come soon for NWL.

NWL has a market cap of $13 Billion against a net debt position of $10 Billion, for an EV of $23 Billion. EV/EBITDA of 9.5x, sub 10x earnings, the equity is at 5.3x EBITDA so if you get a 2 turn multiple expansion (a re-rate closer to CPG peers 11-14x) from enthusiasm about change of control then you have a $37 stock (each EBITDA turn is $5/share). What I see (and likely so do Smith/Franklin/Icahn) is a remarkably steady earning business with very sought-after brands (market leaders), and a management team that has stumbled out of the gate with the Jarden combination (M&A bankers like to throw out lofty projections which may have plagued NWL). The business can support the debt load and with a better team in place the story supports better execution on top line/margins/cost cuts and aggressive debt paydown while sprinkling in buybacks and the equity value can accrue quite nicely.

Starboard/Franklin (and likely Icahn) will likely bring about more aggressive cost cutting measures (Smith implemented ZBB at Advance Auto AAP), implement more aggressive financial engineering (Smith at Darden Restaurants), and managers with better track records (Franklin of Jarden grew the co at 30% CAGR). While Icahn may eventually push for a sale to a P&G/Unilver/etc, each of whom could feed these leading brands in their portfolio in an effort to spark some growth in a low single digit top line growth environment for these guys.

The street is mostly negative on the name (because they extrapolate the last few weak Q’s) so the bar is pretty low and this change of control situation I am betting changes sentiment and renews some optimism.

The below includes the current management's plan for divestures in an effort to streamline the business and regain some of the value lost in the past year.

Optimizing the portfolio to ensure focus on brands with attractive margins and growth potential in global categories. Following a series of potential divestitures, Newell expects to have nine core consumer divisions with approximately $11 billion in net sales and $2 billion of EBITDA. The remaining businesses have strong POS trends, faster growth trajectories related to nearly 20% of their U.S. sales being e-commerce based, deep innovation pipelines and simplified customer and supply chain footprints. Collectively, the remaining businesses are expected to benefit from a more than 50 percent reduction in commodity exposure, significantly higher ecommerce penetration and expected improvement in gross and operating margins.

Driving operational efficiency and simplifying operations, including a 50 percent reduction in the company’s global factory and warehouse footprint, a 50 percent reduction in its customer base and the consolidation of 80 percent of global sales on two enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms by the end of 2019. These changes are intended to accelerate overhead reduction, exit more cyclical industrial businesses to capitalize on robust, record-high multiples and improve shared operations, productivity and working capital.

Improving financial flexibility and increasing free cash flow productivity. Newell’s divestiture plan is expected to generate approximately $6 billion in net proceeds after taxes, with roughly two-thirds of those proceeds to be used for debt reduction and one third available for additional share repurchases. The company continues to focus on achieving its remaining $730 million synergies and cost savings target, including approximately $275 million in 2018, to fuel further investments, expand margins and drive cash flow generation.

Capitalizing on Newell’s scale and differentiated capabilities to drive market share gains through innovation, e-commerce and international deployment.

Management is aiming to strategically sell off specific brands to generate cash to sure up the balance sheet and potentially repurchase shares.

But Starboard says not so fast....

"While we would not typically seek to dissuade any company from pursuing divestitures that could create value on an after-tax and risk-adjusted basis, the destruction of value that has occurred under the watch of the current management team gives us pause for any divestitures they may contemplate. In addition, we are concerned that the Company’s latest divestiture plan was a hastily-designed action to deflect blame from the recent poor performance. Therefore, we strongly urge the Company to table all major divestiture decisions – unless the Company is absolutely certain of both the strategic rationale and valuecreation, on an after-tax and risk-adjusted basis, and polls its shareholders in this regard – until after shareholders have the opportunity to vote on the composition of the Board at the upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting."

Feb Starboard letter - http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_NWL_CEO_and_Board_02.12.2018.pdf

Ultimately, selling non-core brands for 12x EBITDA when your stock is at 9.5x EBITDA can create some value but the more ideal situation is to regain focus on sales/margin growth and chip away at the debt while buying back shares opportunistically.

You have two of the hungriest activists on your side and several competing ideas for maximizing equity value which I do believe has been overcooked to the downside.

Per the most recent 3/5 Starboard letter, it appears that four legacy directors have left the board as they see the writing on the wall.

This is a heads I win, tails I don't lose much with an expectation of positive news flow in the coming weeks - leading investors to price in a change of control situation.

