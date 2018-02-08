Market Volatility Or Portfolio Volatility?

Most investors have no idea about the Volatility level of their Portfolio.

With Market Volatility returning do you know the Volatility of your Investment Portfolio?

Calculating the Volatility of a Stock/ETF Portfolio is not quick and easy to do unless you have built a cumbersome spreadsheet or have a software application designed to do this. When calculating Portfolio Volatility you need to use the underlying securities, portfolio weights, and a Covariance matrix generated from all the underlying securities.

The most important quality of portfolio variance is that its value is a weighted combination of the individual variances of each of the assets adjusted by their covariances.This means that the overall portfolio variance is lower than a simple weighted average of the individual variances of the stocks in the portfolio. Once you have the Variance take the SQRT of it and you now have the Portfolio Volatility.

Observing market volatility is good to know, but knowing your Investment Portfolio Volatility is more important. Once you know your Portfolio Volatility it is then easy to calculate metrics such as Portfolio Sharpe Ratio, Portfolio Conditional Sharpe Ratio, Portfolio Modigliani ratio (R2), and Portfolio VaR CVaR.