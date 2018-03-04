Buy Prices For Various Greatest Businesses In The Market
Forever Portfolio(5 stocks):
Reason to hold forever:
"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." - Warren Buffett
Reason to buy quality:
"It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett
MA, V, NKE, SBUX, AAPL
Summary
- Investors need to have a buy list handy.
- Investors need to set a price for the buy price.
- Opportunity is when current share price meets the buy price.
Watching (Buy Price):MO (60/share), PM (100/share), XOM (66/share), GILD (64/share), V (100/share), ABBV (100/share), HD (150/share), SBUX (50/share), CELG (88/share), CHD (45/share, ABT(50/share), SHW (350/share), JNJ (110/share), MSFT (75/share), PEP(100/share), NKE (55/share), MA (150/share), AAPL (135/share), GOOG (800/share), MCD (140/share), KO (38/share), GIS (45/share), BRK.B (180/share), DIS (90/share), PG (70/share)
I'm long many of the stocks above, and am exciting to see some are meeting the buy price. MO and and CELG are hot items right now.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, MO, SBUX, PM, HD, V, CHD, CELG