Why Gilead Sciences, Inc Is A Compelling Long Term Investment

Gilead team did a good job to acquire the best of next generation of cancer treatment business: Kite. It's a revolutionary treatment to cure blood cancer with 80% response rate when existing treatment (chemo/steam cell/surgery) will only extend the patient life for six months. Yescarta was the FDA approved drug for treating aggressive large cell lymphoma. It is still pending approval from European Union. It brings hopes to many patients who are no longer responding to chemotherapy and stem cell transplant.

Gilead's strategies are to capture 200,000 different blood cancer type patients and to go after 2nd line of treatment by replacing steam cell therapy with Yescarta.

Recent partnership with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc's objective is to bring off the shelf car-t treatment to the market rather than using patient's own T-Cell for later injection to the patients' body. This capability if successful will reduce time for treatment time and delivery time. And it reduces manufacturing complexity for the long run as more patients will be treated with next generation of cancer treatment.

Gilead team has evaluated Sangamo as the further along with off the shelf car-t delivery with its zinc finger technology. Gilead will continue to remain a formidable business with its legacy businesses such as HIV and HCV generating a large cash flow to propel the future technology such as cell therapy, gene therapy, and later gene editing.

The CEO of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society talks with a patient whose life was saved by cutting-edge cancer therapy developed by Kite now a Gilead company. See the link below: