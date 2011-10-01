6 Dividend Stocks Using Cash To Pay Higher Dividends

The Boston Consulting Group doesn’t discount the role that stock buybacks can play in boosting near-term returns for some companies. But the firm’s research indicates that stock buybacks do not change investors’ estimates for long-term earnings-per-share growth, or induce them to accord a company a higher valuation multiple. By contrast, it says, dividend growth has a far more positive long-term impact.
