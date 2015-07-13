Stocks Turbo-Charging Returns With Increasing Dividends
It is a well-documented fact that a significant portion of the historical equity returns are a result of reinvested dividends. In Triumph of the Optimists: 101 Years of Global Investment Returns (2002), the authors looked at equity returns from capital gains and dividends from 1900 to 2000. They determined that performance in any given year was driven by capital appreciation, but long-term returns were largely the result of reinvested dividends.
Here are several companies looking to increase their long-term returns by raising their cash dividends: