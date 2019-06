Once again it is time for a goals/progress update. I am pleased to report that annualized dividend income increased last month, extending the streak to 49 consecutive months of increases. As noted in the June 19, 2015 post, I changed to reporting on total dividend income instead of just income from my Dividend Growth Portfolio beginning in July 2015.

Since I began tracking my total income progress, annualized dividend income has increased in 49 of the last 49 months.

