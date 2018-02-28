Should You Sell A Dividend Stock After A Dividend Cut?

Feb. 28, 2018 7:21 AM ET
Dividends4Life profile picture
Dividends4Life's Blog
43.1K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Dividend Investing, Long Only, ETF investing

Contributor Since 2008

My entire career has been spent in industry within the finance and accounting realm. My career started in 1985 and has included exposure to implementing SFASs

I am not a stock trader; I am a dividend growth and value based long-term buy-and-hold investor. When I add a stock to my dividend portfolio, it is my intention to hold the stock forever. I am not smart enough to time the daily gyrations of the stock market. When stock prices start dropping, our primal instinct of flight kicks in and we want to sell. In many cases that is the time to be buying. However, sometimes selling a stock is the right thing to do.

Continue Reading »

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.